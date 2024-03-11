Western States Reclamation and Naranjo Civil Constructors Combine to Form Western States Water

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western States Reclamation, LLC (“WSR), a portfolio company of Strength Capital Partners, has completed the acquisition of Naranjo Civil Constructors (“Naranjo”). The two entities along with WSR subsidiary Ecological Resource Consultants (“ERC”) have been combined under a newly formed entity: Western States Water. The three entities will continue to operate under the legacy business names.

WSR is a leading provider of environmental reclamation and specialty civil contracting services focused on the preservation and protection of water resources. The company serves public and private customers located throughout the Western United States.

Founded in 1982, Naranjo is a specialty civil contracting company focused on natural waterways, urban drainage, recreational environments, and related utilities & infrastructure projects in Colorado. Naranjo has a specialty in structural and sculpted concrete and a highly dedicated workforce of over 100 employees.

“We have long viewed Naranjo as a highly respected competitor within our core markets,” commented David Chenoweth, Founder of WSR, stating further that, “Naranjo has an excellent reputation in the industry, and we very much look forward to working with Jerry Naranjo and his team going forward.”

Jerry Naranjo, CEO of Naranjo Civil Constructors, added, “We are very proud of the name we have built for this business over the last 40+ years and have been preparing for this moment to take our capabilities and market reach to the next level.”

Colby Reid, CEO of Western States Water and WSR shared, “The combination of the three businesses creates an unprecedented level of skills and expertise under one roof. We are very enthusiastic about the future.”

Mark McCammon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Strength Capital Partners commented, “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Naranjo into the Western States family of companies. Naranjo will meaningfully expand our core capabilities and solidify our position as one of the leading environmental service providers in the West focused on protecting the region’s critical water resources. The completion of this transaction is instrumental in furthering our investment thesis and we hope to have additional M&A opportunities present themselves soon.”

Legal counsel for Western States and SCP during the acquisition was provided by Taft Law Firm.