HanesBrands and the University of Mississippi Extend Long-Term Apparel Partnership

HanesBrands, the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, and the University of Mississippi (“Ole Miss”) announced they have signed a three year extension of their current apparel partnership that grants HanesBrands exclusive rights to Ole Miss fanwear in the mass retail channel. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, and the University of Mississippi (“Ole Miss”) announced they have signed a three year extension of their current apparel partnership that grants HanesBrands exclusive rights to Ole Miss fanwear in the mass retail channel.

The University of Mississippi is one of more than two dozen elite schools that have exclusive mass retail partnerships with HanesBrands, including Florida State, Penn State, the University of Michigan, Clemson University and Auburn University. In addition, more than a dozen leading universities have primary apparel partnerships with HanesBrands, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia.

“Ole Miss has a rich and unique history as a university and in college athletics, and we’re proud to play a part as we continue to support their dedicated fans,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “It’s our commitment to match their deep-rooted spirit and passion with our quality, innovative apparel and unrivaled retail experiences.”

The partnership extension with HanesBrands was completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

“It has been a pleasure to work with HanesBrands and we look forward to the next three years to see what we can do together for Ole Miss fans,” added Kathy Tidwell, Director of Contractual Services and University Licensing at the University of Mississippi.

HanesBrands, a global apparel company, is renowned for its world-class, in-house design expertise, manufacturing proficiency and commitment to sustainability. In addition to Champion and Hanes, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand and ComfortWash® brand are also included in the company’s collegiate apparel program. The ComfortWash collection features vintage-washed tees and sweats made with cotton grown in the U.S.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability; Maidenform, America’s number one shapewear brand; and Bali, America’s number one bra brand. HBI employs 48,000 associates in 29 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.