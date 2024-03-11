AbCellera to Collaborate with Biogen to Discover Therapeutic Antibodies for Neurological Conditions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover antibodies for a novel target that enables the delivery of biotherapeutics to the brain for indications in neuroscience.

“ Delivering biologics across the blood brain barrier is one of the most important and long-standing problems in neuroscience,” said Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D., SVP, Partnering at AbCellera. “ We are excited to work with Biogen on this innovative program, which has the potential to unlock multiple new approaches to treating neurological conditions.”

Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments should the research programs achieve certain research, developmental and regulatory milestones. AbCellera is also eligible to receive potential royalties on future net sales of products that result from the collaboration.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is breaking the barriers of conventional antibody drug discovery to bring better medicines to patients, sooner. AbCellera’s engine integrates expert teams, technology, and facilities with the data science and automation needed to propel antibody-based medicines from target to clinic in nearly every therapeutic area with precision and speed. AbCellera provides innovative biotechs and leading pharmaceutical companies with a competitive advantage that empowers them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

