TELCLOUD teams with CyberProtonics to add Quantum Encryption Security Technology on all POTS Line Phone Calls to Reduce the Risk of a Cyberhack

SAN FRANCISCO & MIDDLETOWN, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberProtonics, trailblazers in quantum-resistant data protection, has teamed with TELCLOUD, the leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for large telecommunications providers that enables white-labeled POTS Line Replacement & Wireless Services. Under the agreement, TELCLOUD will integrate CyberProtonics quantum encryption technology through TELCLOUD’s ATAs and Data centers to encrypt business-critical phone calls for emergency services, financial/banking, retail operations and other sectors.

The partnership brings CyberProtonics quantum-resistant encryption to millions of TELCLOUD customers who use TELCLOUD’s CPaaS for Telecommunication Providers. CyberProtonics’ technology adds an indispensable layer of encryption that can render stolen data useless if a breach should occur.

CyberProtonics’ protection of data at rest and in transit offers blistering fast speed and high performance with low latency that adds no operational overhead burdens compared with other known public encryption approaches.

“We are delighted to partner with CyberProtonics to bring quantum encryption security to our POTS Replacement Solution for our customers,” said Jake Jacoby, CEO, TELCLOUD. “Their technology now ensures every phone call and connection is encrypted. No matter the size of the end customer, from small business, large enterprise, healthcare, retail, education, local or Federal Government, our network is quantum resistant encrypted and secured. This partnership is an absolute game changer for our telecommunication partners.”

“CyberProtonics’ collaboration with TELCLOUD opens new doors and new markets for our quantum resistant technology,” said Greg Welch, CEO, CyberProtonics. “By embedding our technology into TELCLOUD’s POTS Line Replacement solution, we demonstrate how easy it is to integrate our lightweight, software-based cryptosystem into all kinds of OEM applications for cybersecurity, networking, IoT/IIoT, and other digital systems.”

About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD is a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for large Telecommunication Providers. Our platform enables white labeled POTS Line Replacement and Wireless Services. Direct telco, PBX, cellular router, wireless carrier, and telco billing integration allow organizations to offer the best POTS Replacement Solution in the market. For more about TELCLOUD visit: https://telcloud.com or call (833) 900-POTS (7687).

About CyberProtonics

CyberProtonics is at the forefront of cybersecurity, offering the fastest, most robust quantum-resistant, software-based cryptosystem available. We render data useless to malicious actors with end-to-end encryption that is easy to adopt and effortlessly integrate into your existing systems. Ideal for a wide range of diverse applications from IoT to complex databases, our powerful cryptosystem safeguards information in transit and at rest without compromising on speed or performance. From today's malicious ransomware to tomorrow's quantum computing, hackers are completely disarmed with CyberProtonics. https://cyberprotonics.com/