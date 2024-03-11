ReachTV Chooses Edgio to Help Deliver and Monetize Streaming Content to Airports Across North America

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio, the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced that leading airport television network, ReachTV, has selected the company as their media streaming platform. Given that more than 50 percent of ReachTV’s programming comes from live events, they sought a partner that not only had expansive reach and technological expertise, but also had robust live event support to seamlessly deliver its diverse content. Edgio’s Uplynk platform and managed services provide ReachTV the ability to efficiently manage their live and on-demand streaming, while enhancing revenue through integrated, automated tools and a robust service offering.

With over 2,500 screens in 90+ airports across North America, ReachTV has redefined travel media by delivering a compelling mix of live sports, original content and collaborations with top-tier networks and production partners worldwide. Choosing Edgio enabled ReachTV to move quickly in acquiring crucial broadcast and NFL feeds with high broadcast quality and reliability.

Key Highlights and Benefits

By leveraging its consummate live events experience and vast industry connections, Edgio quickly helped ReachTV implement industry-standard workflows to bring their licensed content to their network.

Edgio worked with ReachTV to develop a successful operating model that transformed Digital Out of Home (DOOH) into a Connected TV (CTV) experience, enabling ReachTV to navigate the unique content restrictions often present in airports and hotels with Uplynk’s manifest manipulation technology, SmartPlay, to always be “on air” while providing a crucial content control mechanism.

The combination of Uplynk’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI) capabilities in SmartPlay, combined with the easy integration of various ad partners, provides ReachTV the flexibility to monetize content effectively.

Edgio's Live Event Operations team meshes with ReachTV operations and content partners to ensure live streams are delivered without disruption, while Edgio’s Video Expert Services team creatively evolves managed infrastructure for ReachTV to find efficiencies and explore new business models, including streaming to connected devices and syndicating channels into prestigious hotels such as MGM, Marriott, and Windham.

“Partnering with Edgio has allowed us to focus on our core business with the assurance that our technical integrations and content delivery are in capable hands,” said Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO & Founder of ReachTV. “Beyond the outstanding team support and collaboration, we also benefit from powerful components of Edgio’s Uplynk, including server-side ad insertion, which gives us the ability to better monetize our content.”

For more details, a full case study can be found here.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.