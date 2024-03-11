Smoothie King and Dude Perfect Blend Fun and Nutrition With New Limited-Edition Dude Perfect Smoothie

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smoothie King, the world leader in smoothie innovation, today announced a new partnership with entertainment giant Dude Perfect to launch a new, limited-edition Dude Perfect Smoothie now available nationwide. The smoothie features a brand-new ingredient for the smoothie brand: nutrient-dense superfood, blue spirulina. This collaboration combines excitement, nutrition, and fun, appealing to everyone who loves Dude Perfect or just enjoys delicious, protein-packed treats.

"Finding the common ground between parents and kids can be a challenge and Dude Perfect's universal appeal is something everyone can enjoy," said Marianne Radley, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. “It’s in this spirit that we set out to launch a delicious smoothie that both parents and kids can agree on. We also loved the fact that the Dudes are authentic fans of the brand and are some of our top Healthy Rewards loyalty members!”

Dude Perfect joined the Smoothie King R&D team at its Dallas HQ Test Kitchen for a smoothie-making competition where all five Dudes tried their hand at creating the best blend—but only one was ultimately crowned Perfect. The Dude Perfect Smoothie features a power-packed blend of pineapples, bananas, kiwi apple juice blend, protein blend, vanilla frozen yogurt, turbinado, and, for the first time ever in a Smoothie King offering: blue spirulina. These delicious ingredients combine to deliver 14g of protein, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. Smoothie King prides itself on what’s NOT in the cup as much as what is, adhering to an extensive “No No List” that bars over 75 ingredients from being blended into any of its smoothies.

"Smoothie King has always been a go-to spot for us. In fact, I think I personally have to be in the top 1% of Smoothie King customers over the past few years! So having the opportunity to create the Dude Perfect Smoothie is a dream come true for us," said Coby Cotton, member of Dude Perfect. "We're all about having fun, being competitive and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. Smoothie King gave us a blank slate to create the most delicious smoothie possible that's also packed with nutrients. We believe we've done that, and we can't wait for everyone to try it out!"

The Dude Perfect Smoothie is available for early-access today at all Smoothie King stores exclusively for Healthy Rewards members and launches nationwide tomorrow, March 12, 2024.

This limited-time offer can be enjoyed nationwide, in-store, or through the NEW Smoothie King app, completely redesigned with all new features and refreshed to deliver SK’s quickest, most seamless ordering experience yet.

The collaboration also features three 32oz. collectors’ cups in unique designs and exclusive merchandise.

Each collector’s cup features a scannable QR Code to access an Instant Win & Sweepstakes featuring over 20,000 prizes from March 12 through May 31. One grand prize winner will score the opportunity to spend a day with the Dudes at their Frisco, Texas HQ and $10,000 in cash.

New campaign video features the Dudes going behind-the-scenes at Smoothie King as they blend up their perfect smoothie. The national campaign will appear across broadcast, radio and digital channels.

For more information about the Dude Perfect Smoothie and the full range of nutritious options available, please visit www.smoothieking.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,300 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists. The brand was also just named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic’s “2023 America’s Favorite Chains” study, and recently ranked No. 15 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive “Franchise 500” ranking of the top franchise brands.

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is the leading sports and entertainment group in the world, amassing 60 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 16 billion YouTube views since launching their channel 14 years ago as roommates in college at Texas A&M University. Pioneers of “sports adjacency” content, Dude Perfect, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is known for specializing in the impossible with their hundreds of trick shots, “Stereotypes” and “Overtime” content franchises on YouTube, “Bucket List” travel series, their sold-out national arena live tour and content creation with some of the world’s most famous athletes and celebrities. Comprised of Tyler “Beard” Toney, twin brothers Cory and Coby Cotton, Cody “Tall Guy” Jones and Garrett “Purple Hoser” Hilbert, the Dudes have a total following of over 100 million and have come to define accessible family-friendly entertainment in today’s media environment.