Powering Island Communities in Fiji with Xendee and Arizona State University

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xendee Corporation, the leading distributed energy system and Electric Vehicle (EV) fast-charging design and operation platform, is excited to announce its role as a partner in an international project led by Arizona State University (ASU) aimed at bringing electricity access and sustainable energy to remote communities in Fiji that lack reliable and affordable electricity. Starting with a geospatial assessment of 300 isolated communities, the team completed in-person community engagement and detailed feasibility assessments for a prioritized set of 75 mini-grid sites. Site assessments include technical analyses, geospatial site planning, sustainable business models, climate change impact assessments, and ownership and operation models. Public tenders will be prepped for public bid for mini-grid construction, operation, and maintenance. The work has significant potential to uplift communities through economic development, healthcare access, and education opportunities.

Xendee was chosen to provide techno-economic and electrical modeling software for this project. During the planning phases, Xendee helps to calculate tailored energy systems to the specific needs of each community and optimize the overall design of the mini-grids, including system sizing, dispatch, and cost. Xendee is working alongside other partners, including the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Comet, the Fiji Government, and the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), to secure the $40 million funding needed to make these sites a reality.

“We are honored and excited to be a part of this project that has the potential to positively impact the sustainability and lives of Fijian communities,” says Adib Nasle, CEO of Xendee. “Our software platform will help ensure that the energy systems are meeting the specific needs of each community, promoting efficient and cost-effective energy generation.”

The ASU Laboratory for Energy And Power Solutions (LEAPS) is leading the project, which aims to bring electricity to even the most remote islands in the Pacific archipelago. By prioritizing progress with multi-phased approaches, the project team is assessing land availability, scaling potential impact, and gauging the energy needs of each site. The team is also significantly emphasizing building bridges with local communities to ensure the project's success.

As this project unfolds, Xendee is proud to contribute to a brighter and more sustainable future for remote and underserved communities in Fiji and across the Pacific.

About Xendee Corporation

