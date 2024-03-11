SheerID and Payment Plugins Partner to Provide Groundbreaking Gated Offer Solution for WooCommerce Merchants Globally

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, has partnered with Payment Plugins, one of the leading plugin developers for WooCommerce. WooCommerce is an open-source e-commerce plugin for WordPress that simplifies creating and managing an online store. Today, SheerID announced SheerID for WooCommerce, allowing WooCommerce merchants to instantly verify consumer eligibility for gated offers and discounts to communities such as students, teachers, healthcare workers, military service members, and many more worldwide. SheerID for WooCommerce is a no-code, turnkey solution for merchants to launch a gated offer program rapidly. SheerID’s research has found that more than 80% of consumers within these communities buy from brands with a gated offer and more than 90% would share an offer with fellow community members.

RVbyMilitary.com is the first veteran-owned and operated peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace by military, for everyone. They are using SheerID for WooCommerce to welcome veteran, military members and first responders to list their RVs for rent on their website. To be eligible to list an RV, veterans, military members, and first responders must verify their identity through SheerID.

“Time is our only non-renewable resource. We created RVbyMilitary.com to make the most of that time and help service members turn their liability into an asset while enabling others to make memories through adventure and a love of the outdoors,” said Chris Wingate, Founder of RVbyMilitary.com and an Active Duty Army Officer. “We’re so grateful to find SheerID and Payment Plugins - partners we trust - to protect those who protect us, and provide an opportunity for others to give back to a community that has given so much.”

SheerID for WooCommerce provides merchants the following key features and capabilities to build gated offer programs worldwide instantly:

Global community verification: SheerID for WooCommerce offers verification for 9 consumer communities, including students in 193 countries and 37 languages. For instance, if a shopper redeems a student discount from a merchant’s store, SheerID will instantly verify the person is an enrolled student before purchase.

Highest instant verification: SheerID connects to 200k authoritative data sources worldwide to verify a person's eligibility within milliseconds. Instant verification provides a superior customer experience leading to higher conversion rates.

First-party data acquisition: for shoppers to get verified for a student, military or other community-based discount, they share their information, such as their name, email address and school they attend. Merchants collect this valuable first party data to learn more about their customers and re-market to them based on these affiliations.

No-code publishing options: SheerID for WooCommerce allows merchants to create simple, fast landing pages for verifying customers and can match the branding and color scheme of the online store.

Product Restrictions: SheerID for WooCommerce makes it easy for merchants to restrict discounts to specific products, allowing them to restrict discounts based on inventory levels or focused marketing efforts.

Checkout Reminders: With one click, merchants can send the shopper a reminder if they haven't finished cart checkout. This makes it easier for customers to finish the ordering process while reducing cart abandonment for the merchant.

"We’re thrilled to offer a SheerID integration for WooCommerce to allow merchants to verify the identity of customers and ensure their exclusive offers are only accessible to those they are intended for,” said Clayton Rogers, Founder of Payment Plugins.

“Offering merchants like RVbyMilitary.com an opportunity to earn extra money is a great way to give back to the people who work so hard to protect us,” said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. “We look forward to providing similar opportunities to the more than 4.5 million merchants on WooCommerce who want to make consumer transactions simple and secure while verifying customer identity for special offers and discounts.”

Merchants can learn more about the SheerID for WooCommerce here.

About Payment Plugins

Payment Plugins is one of the leading plugin developers for WooCommerce, an open-source ecommerce plugin for WordPress that makes creating and managing an online store simple with easy payment solutions. Merchants that partner with Payment Plugins’ experienced and dedicated team can leverage the extensive knowledge and expertise that has positioned Payment Plugins at the forefront of the industry. Payment Plugins is committed to delivering top-quality, secure, and scalable plugins to ensure eCommerce stores benefit from seamless payment processing, enhanced user experience, and improved conversion rates. Merchants that choose Payment Plugins as their trusted WooCommerce payment solution provider experience unparalleled growth and customer satisfaction. For more information on payment plugins please visit paymentplugins.com.

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a flexible, open-source commerce solution built on WordPress. The company started in 2008 as WooThemes and in 2017 decided to focus exclusively on ecommerce. Today, Woo empowers small and medium businesses to sell online by building exactly the store they want. For more information, please visit woo.com or follow WooCommerce on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, and first responders — with personalized offers through loyalty programs, digital wallets, and more, that are gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies more than 2.5 billion people via 200,000 authoritative data sources to increase sales while mitigating fraud, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners.

SheerID is ISO Certified and is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In 2023, SheerID ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.