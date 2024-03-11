Aga Khan Museum and TVO Team Up to Present Inspiring Stories of Artists and Innovators in Upcoming Releases

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Aga Khan Museum and TVO announce the launch of two thought-provoking programs that explore the creative processes of artists and great thinkers from around the world. Launching on March 18, 2024, Art Lives is a first-of-its-kind TV series that uses insightful storytelling to shed light on the universal human impulse toward creativity. Back for its fourth season on March 12, 2024, the Museum’s acclaimed podcast, This Being Human will bring listeners more extraordinary stories and conversations.

Art Lives delves into the stories behind a selection of intriguing artworks and installations created by artists connected to the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Central Asia, as well as Ontario.

The series will provide viewers with a glimpse into artists’ working practices and conceptual approaches while showcasing the personal stories and inspiration that drive them. Artists featured in the series represent a cross-section of practices and identities, offering audiences an in-depth examination of creativity. Viewers can anticipate episodes featuring noteworthy artists including Hangama Amiri, Radha Chaddah, Soheila Esfahani, Simin Keramati, Ekow Nimako, Tazeen Qayyum, Erdem Taşdelen, and Shaheer Zazai.

In Season 4 of the Museum's acclaimed podcast, This Being Human, listeners will explore more fascinating stories that delve into the Muslim experience, reflecting on what it means to be human. The bi-weekly podcast, hosted by award-winning journalist and educator Abdul-Rehman Malik, returns with a diverse lineup of notable guests including Order of Canada member, journalist, and columnist Haroon Siddiqui, as well as multidisciplinary artist Saks Afridi.

“Thanks to this thought-leading partnership with TVO, we are able to share with our audiences, two creative and highly innovative public programs that embody our commitment to foregrounding diverse voices and narratives,” says Dr. Ulrike Al-Khamis, Director and CEO of the Aga Khan Museum. “Through Art Lives and This Being Human, we aim to showcase creativity, amplify voices, and forge connections across cultures, reaffirming our commitment to intercultural learning and contributing to more interconnected, inclusive communities.”

“TVO Today’s creative partnership with the Aga Khan Museum has brought forth many fascinating stories through This Being Human. We’re thrilled that the podcast is back with a new season of incredible guests,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “Art Lives expands upon TVO’s longstanding passion for arts education in new and surprising ways. Audiences in Ontario and beyond will enjoy exploring these diverse perspectives and creative discoveries.”

Viewers can watch Art Lives on TVO's television channel, the TVO Today website, and YouTube channel and the Aga Khan Museum’s website and YouTube channel.

Season 4 of This Being Human will be available on streaming services such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music and at agakhanmuseum.org, as well as TVO.org.

About the Podcast

This Being Human (bi-weekly; 21 episodes x 25-40 minutes)

Season 4 Launches March 12, 2024

Host: Abdul-Rehman Malik

Executive Producers: Laura Regehr and Stuart Coxe

Associate Producer: Emily Morantz, Antica Productions

Available on iTunes, Spotify, and other podcast streaming services

About the Aga Khan Museum

The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada, has been established and developed by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), which is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). Through permanent and temporary exhibitions, educational activities and performing arts, the Museum’s mission is to spark wonder, curiosity, and understanding of Muslim cultures and their connection with other cultures through the arts. Designed by architect Fumihiko Maki, the Museum shares a 6.8-hectare site with Toronto’s Ismaili Centre, which was designed by architect Charles Correa. The surrounding landscaped park was designed by landscape architect Vladimir Djurovic.

About TVO Media Education Group

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

About Antica Productions

Antica Productions produces non-fiction podcasts, films, and television series that inform and inspire audiences around the world. Antica’s recent podcast series include Love, Janessa (CBC, BBC), Exile (hosted by Mandy Patinkin in collaboration with the Leo Baeck Institute in New York), The No Good, Terribly Kind, Wonderful Lives and Tragic Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman (Lionsgate, CBC), and The Healthcare Divide (Canadian Race Relations Foundation). Antica also produces award-winning documentary films including The Nature of Things: War for the Woods (CBC), which premiered at Hot Docs 2023; Mellissa Fung’s Captive (TVO), nominated for the 2022 Canadian Screen Award for Best Documentary Film; and Tanya Talaga’s Spirit to Soar (CBC), winner of the audience award at Hot Docs in 2021.