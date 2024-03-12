ATrack to Showcase AI-Vision Solutions for Future Mobility with Taisys at CAEV EXPO 2024

In the rapidly evolving technological landscape, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) emerge as crucial components of future fleet safety solutions. ATrack, recognizing their ability to enhance safety, improve driving experiences, and pave the way for autonomous driving, has seamlessly integrated ADAS and DMS into its telematics solutions. This integration underscores ATrack's commitment to driving the safety of future mobility.

The two-channel, front-and-rear dash cam system with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS) embedded to improve driver safety and reduces operation costs. The AW500 is built to minimize high-risk driving behaviors; it provides real-time voice alerts to prevent accidents caused by distractions or inappropriate behavior. It also automatically uploads event video footage to the cloud, making it perfect for fleet management and ensuring a safer driving experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATrack Technology Inc., a pioneering force in the telematics industry, is poised to unveil groundbreaking innovations in the realm of AI-powered dash cams and telematics box solutions at CAEV Expo 2024. The focus of these advancements is on elevating location tracking precision and detecting harsh driving or dangerous behaviors through Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This commitment contributes to enhanced protection and safety for drivers and valuable assets on the road. ATrack will be co-exhibiting with Taisys at booth no. 192-197 on 14 and 15 March 2024.

The spotlight of ATrack's showcase will be the AW500 dual-facing smart dash cam, seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art hardware and AI capabilities. This integration delivers real-time alerts for harsh driving behavior, provides driving assistance, and automatically uploads events to the Cloud. With its Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology ensuring optimal performance even in challenging conditions, the AW500 not only improves safety but also enhances visibility and operational efficiency for service fleets.

The AK700 is the latest AI telematics box that can connect to three external cameras. With LTE connectivity, ADAS, and DMS event footage can be automatically uploaded to the Cloud. The AK750 GEO/LEO AI telematics box addresses connectivity challenges in remote environments. Leveraging satellite networks for uninterrupted connectivity, especially in rural or remote areas lacking LTE connectivity.

ATrack's smart AI solution is designed with the AW300 wifi-enabled dash cam, which integrates with the AK500, a multifunctional telematics gateway with LTE connectivity. The AK500 is capable of executing in-depth data analysis and early detection of potential problems for preventive maintenance. Additionally, the AK500 provides numerous interfaces that can connect to various sensors such as tire pressure monitors, ID card readers, and more. The solution is easy to deploy and ideal for fleet management and heavy machinery management.

Visit ATrack and Taisys at booth no. 192-197 at CAEV Expo 2024 to witness firsthand the cutting-edge innovations reshaping the landscape of AI-powered telematics and ensuring the safety of future mobility.

About ATrack

Established in January 2010 and publicly listed on the TPEx in 2015, ATrack Technology stands as a global leader in telematics products and services. With over two decades of technological expertise, ATrack is dedicated to delivering GPS tracking devices certified by esteemed global communication networks and telecommunications providers. The company's comprehensive approach spans product design, research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and global brand marketing. Leveraging proprietary software and hardware R&D capabilities, coupled with flexible production strategies, ATrack has established a highly tailored R&D and production system. The company prioritizes efficient technical support and after-sales services, embodying a commitment to excellence. ATrack adheres to a philosophy of continuous improvement, underscored by its attainment of ISO 9001 and ISO.