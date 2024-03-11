Joining Forces for Clean Water: The Lake Doctors and Ecological Improvements Forge Alliance to Improve Southeast Water Quality

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Lake Doctors, a leading provider of lake and pond management services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ecological Improvements, a renowned provider of erosion control solutions. Together, they aim to revolutionize water quality enhancement efforts across the nation.

Water quality is a critical concern, with sedimentation emerging as a primary threat to aquatic ecosystems according to the EPA. The Lake Doctors and Ecological Improvements recognize the urgent need to address this issue and are joining forces to implement innovative solutions.

The partnership combines The Lake Doctors' expertise in lake and pond management with Ecological Improvements' specialized knowledge in erosion control. By leveraging their collective experience and resources, they intend to develop and implement comprehensive strategies to combat shoreline degradation, sedimentation, and improve water quality.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ecological Improvements in our shared mission to preserve and enhance water quality," said Tucker Clarkson, President of The Lake Doctors. "Together, we will work to protect our water resources for future generations."

Ecological Improvements is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "We are committed to implementing sustainable erosion control solutions that protect our environment," said Jack Moran, Founder and CEO of Ecological Improvements. "Teaming up with The Lake Doctors allows us to expand our impact and make a meaningful difference in water quality conservation efforts."

The partnership between The Lake Doctors and Ecological Improvements marks a significant step forward in the fight against sedimentation and water pollution. By combining their expertise and resources, they aim to create lasting solutions that benefit communities and ecosystems alike.

About The Lake Doctors:

The Lake Doctors is a leading provider of lake and pond management services, specializing in water quality improvement, aquatic weed control, and habitat restoration.

About Ecological Improvements:

Ecological Improvements is a renowned provider of erosion control solutions, dedicated to protecting the environment through innovative and sustainable practices.