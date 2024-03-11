PAR Technology Corporation Announces Strategic Acquisitions to Expand Global Vision, Extend Unified Commerce Offerings and Accelerate Drive Towards Profitability

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) (the “Company” or “PAR”), a global foodservice technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurant brands, today announced two transactions that expand its cloud-based unified commerce software offerings into convenience stores and fuel retailers, as well as international markets. PAR has entered into an agreement to acquire TASK Group for cash and PAR common stock at an implied value of approximately $206 million assuming an all-cash transaction, and has completed its acquisition of Stuzo Holdings, LLC for approximately $190 million paid in cash and stock. The closing of the TASK acquisition is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2024, subject to TASK shareholder approval, Australian court approval, certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Both transactions adhere to PAR’s disciplined M&A strategy of acquiring best-in-class products with marquee customer bases, ample cross-selling opportunities, and significant addressable markets. Further, both deals are highly financially accretive and supercharge PAR’s path to sustainable profitability.

TASK, an Australia-based global foodservice transaction platform, offers international unified commerce solutions, including interactive customer engagement and seamless integration, tailored for major brands worldwide. This has made TASK’s transaction management platform the platform of choice for some of the world’s most successful and recognized foodservice brands including, Starbucks, and Guzman Y Gomez while its loyalty customer engagement platform is used by McDonald’s in 65 markets. With the addition of TASK, PAR will be able to serve the top enterprise foodservice brands across the globe with a unified commerce approach from front-of-house to back-of-house.

"Our goal at PAR has been to be the largest food service technology company in the world. Adding TASK will provide us with a global platform to build upon this vision,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “TASK not only broadens our reach beyond the United States and has a strong cash flow profile but also has the potential to bring premier global brands into the PAR fold, and accelerate our future growth.”

Stuzo, a digital engagement software provider to Convenience and Fuel Retailers (C-Stores), including its Open Commerce® Platform, empowers C-Stores to gain more share of the customer wallet and drive customer lifetime value. This acquisition strengthens PAR’s business strategy to expand its available market by addressing an expanding foodservice market with a ‘best of breed’ platform that is highly profitable. With Stuzo, PAR is now a leader in technology for convenience and fuel retailers with over 25,000 sites and substantial opportunities for innovation in the C-Store industry.

Mr. Singh added, “This is a monumental day for us at PAR – as we expand our business across the globe and enhance our product and service offerings for a wider range of the foodservice and fuel retail industry. Over the past five years, we have evolved our capabilities to include point-of-sale, loyalty, back-office, payment transaction services and digital ordering. The transactions announced today further our vision and help us to offer a more comprehensive set of best-in-class solutions for global brands. Importantly, the acquisition of Stuzo and TASK are expected to add over $80 million of annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) and over $20 million of Adjusted EBITDA to our business, based on their trailing twelve-month actuals. Simply put, we expect to increase our ARR by well over 50% while adding meaningful cashflow and unlocking significant new markets that ensure faster future growth.”

The Company financed the cash consideration paid to Stuzo shareholders from the proceeds of its private placement of approximately $200 million of the Company’s common stock to funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., ADW Capital, Voss Capital, Greenhaven Road Capital, Jane Street, Progeny 3, Fund 1 Investments LLC, Newtyn Capital, Ghisallo Capital Management and Burkehill Global Management. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as sole placement agent in connection with the private placement. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to PAR Technology Corporation in connection with the acquisition and financing transactions.

About TASK

TASK is a leading provider of technology solutions enabling its global hospitality clients to maximize their customer relationships in an increasingly digital world. TASK’s end-to-end cloud-based platform helps clients to improve customer experiences across every transactional touchpoint, including digital customer-facing services, back-of-house and enterprise operations. TASK’s ecosystem combines transaction services, personalization, offer management, and BI technology to help clients generate operational efficiencies, drive valuable data insights about their consumer base, activate new promotions and build brand loyalty.

About Stuzo

Stuzo, with its Open Commerce® product bundle and patent-pending Wallet Steering® solution, empowers Convenience & Fuel Retailers to gain more share of wallet and customer lifetime value than possible with any other solution provider. Stuzo’s unified Open Commerce products consist of Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, Experience for Cross-Channel Customer Experiences, and Retailer Connect for Corporate-to-Retailer Program Management. Stuzo’s solutions are supported by a set of program management services and Stuzo is the only supplier in the industry to contractually guarantee business outcomes with its 1.5X Performance Guarantee.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 customers in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.