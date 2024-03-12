University of Western Australia Latest to Join the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that The University of Western Australia has joined the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program, ensuring that UWA students have the tools and resources needed to help develop leading-edge technologies that will continue to usher in an era of intelligent AI solutions.

As one of the world’s elite, research-intensive universities, UWA is recognized for resolving real-world challenges that are critical to the planet and people. The university has forged and embraced connections with community, partners, and industry to ensure its impact is far reaching, both now and into the future. By joining the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program, UWA students studying data and computer science gain access to the neuromorphic technology needed to tackle technological challenges and devise innovative solutions to transform the way we live.

BrainChip’s University AI Accelerator Program provides platforms, and guidance to students at higher education institutions with AI engineering programs. Students participating in the program will have access to real-world, event-based technologies offering unparalleled performance and efficiency to advance their learning through graduation and beyond.

“Advancements in data and computer science are influencing the way that people live and interact with one another,” said Rachel Cardell-Oliver, Associate Professor Head of Department of Computer Science & Software Engineering at UWA. “We are constantly seeking ways in which we can give our students real-world experience to expand their knowledge and expertise to prepare them for a future in the technology industry. Partnering with a company like BrainChip to bring in the means for advancing our students’ education is something we know will pay dividends to our students in the years ahead.”

BrainChip’s neural processor, Akida™ IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. Lower power affords greater scalability and lower operational costs. BrainChip’s Akida supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases. Among the markets that BrainChip’s Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of smart cars, smart homes of today and tomorrow, and industrial IoT.

“The University of Western Australia has formed partnerships with industry leaders like BrainChip a part of its focus for giving students the critical edge they need upon graduation,” said Rob Telson, VP Ecosystems and Partnerships at BrainChip. “As the latest addition to our University AI Accelerator Program, UWA students have access to neuromorphic IP that they can utilize to understand how best to advance AI at the device level. This education will inherently help prepare them for jobs in the industry, advancing capabilities in developing solutions supported by incremental learning and high-speed inference across a wide range of use cases and industries.”

UWA joins current participants Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Oklahoma, and the University of Virginia in the accelerator program. Other institutions of higher education interested in how they can become members of BrainChip’s University AI Accelerator Program can find more details at https://brainchip.com/brainchip-university-ai-accelerator/

About University of Western Australia

Established in 1911 as the State’s first university, The University of Western Australia (UWA) was also the first free university in the British Empire actively promoting equal access to tertiary education for all social classes. Today UWA is ranked in the world’s top 100 universities and number one in Western Australia. As one of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities UWA operates more than 40 intensive research centers and 22 schools, in addition to having a broad range of successful industry partnerships. The University is a member of the internationally recognized Australian Group of Eight universities and a foundation member of the Matariki Network of high-quality, research-intensive universities with a particular focus on student experience.