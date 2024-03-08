COPE Health Solutions and the Analytics for Risk Contracting Platform Collaborate with Findhelp to Bring Market Leading HRSN Solutions to New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COPE Health Solutions (CHS), a national tech enabled services firm powering success in risk arrangements, and its subsidiary population health management platform Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC), announces collaboration with Findhelp, the nation’s most trusted and widely used closed-loop referral management platform, to bring to market-leading solution sets for potential New York 1115 Medicaid Waiver Amendment-funded Social Care Networks (SCNs), their contracted CBOs, and the providers and payers who will depend on them.

The collaboration between CHS and Findhelp brings the strength and expertise of both organizations and their combined platforms to assist SCNs,their contracted CBOs, and the payers and providers who will use the SCN tools, including behavioral health, hospitals, IPAs, medical groups, FQHCs and more. The Findhelp and ARC solution will enable SCNs to improve quality and total cost of care outcomes by closing health equity gaps and improving care plan adherence. CHS and Findhelp will help SCNs meet their performance and payment requirements, including meeting the specific SCN technology infrastructure and data platform functionality and capabilities required for success.

Findhelp’s platform offers unrivaled capabilities for completing Health Related Social Needs (HRSN) screening, matching the needs of the population to the right CBO solution, and facilitating closed-loop referrals to CBOs. The platform also allows providers and CBOs to handle case management, claims management, and payment for HRSN services all in one place.

ARC adds market-leading data aggregation, analytics, reporting, and financial modeling capabilities to allow SCNs and CBOs to manage and report on HRSN needs, services delivered, and population outcomes, including the impact of HRSN services on utilization, cost, and quality. ARC’s analytics help to understand specific funding initiatives to report and compare outcomes and ROI across HRSN services and CBOs. SCNs, responsible for managing the use of PMPM funds, will be able to easily monitor performance of the entire network, attributed populations, and individual CBOs to optimize performance.

About COPE Health Solutions and Analytics for Risk Contracting

COPE Health Solutions is a national tech enabled services firm powering success in risk arrangements and population health management through our expert team and Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC) Platform. We are driven by our passion to help transform health care delivery and align financial incentives to support population health management.

Our multidisciplinary team provides the experience, capabilities and tools needed to plan for and implement transformation to meet the goals of the NY 1115 Medicaid Waiver Amendment and related CMS programs that will also enable broader success across all lines of business (LOB).

Our solutions for population health improvement include risk stratification, patient cohort identification, care management, provider performance management and robust analytics of quality, utilization and total cost of care.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net. For more information, visit http://company.Findhelp.com.