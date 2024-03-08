Findhelp and Foothold Partner to Support New York State’s Medicaid 1115 Waiver Program by Integrating Social Care Referral Management to Address Health-Related Social Needs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Findhelp, the nation’s most trusted and widely used closed-loop referral management software company, is proud to announce a new partnership with Foothold Technology, the leading provider of Human Services Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Care Coordination software. Together, these technology platforms will bridge the gap between mental and behavioral health care and social care, making it easier for providers in New York and beyond to support whole-person care.

This integration will support enhanced care coordination to seamlessly integrate Findhelp's extensive referral capabilities into Foothold Care Management (FCM), offering an end-to-end solution to manage and coordinate care within a single interface, significantly reducing administrative burdens and improving care delivery. Building on the trusted FCM platform, this integration will simplify the learning curve for staff, fostering quicker adoption and utilization of Findhelp's resources and enhancing staff's capability to serve their members effectively.

“We are very excited to continue expanding our products and services to help organizations in New York and beyond better support the needs of their community,” said Julia Jones, Vice President of Network Development at Findhelp. “As Findhelp partners with SCNs across the state, Findhelp, and Foothold users will benefit from this new collaboration that supports interoperability between our two technology platforms, making it even easier for SCNs to address health-related social needs and meet the requirements of New York’s 1115 Medicaid Waiver program."

Through bi-directional integration, this partnership will ensure up-to-date, accurate member information and referral data within FCM, supporting a holistic approach to member care and streamlined billing processes across SCNs. Ultimately, having visibility into the referrals that are being created will give SCNs the data they need to showcase the difference being made at both the individual and aggregate levels across their network.

Foothold is a pioneer in the Human Services EHR and Care Coordination domain and brings unparalleled expertise and a deep commitment to New York's healthcare ecosystem to this partnership. With a strong presence in over 60% of New York Health Homes, and serving 120,000 members monthly, Foothold’s care management platform - FCM - is ideally positioned to support SCN operations and care delivery. FCM’s integration with FindHelp's offerings will ensure an interoperable approach to addressing the Health Related Social Needs of Medicaid beneficiaries.

"Our alliance with Findhelp is more than strategic; it's essential,” says Alyza Tarmohamed, CEO of Foothold. “This collaboration provides a cornerstone for SCNs, ensuring they're built on a foundation of seamless comprehensive care coordination. Together with Findhelp, we're dedicated to providing an integrated platform that streamlines their operations and amplifies their capacity to deliver exceptional, whole-person care. It's a partnership tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities of SCNs.”

New Yorkers trust Findhelp to connect them with the social care services they need. In just the last few years, nearly 1.4 million users in the state have conducted 4.5 million searches on the Findhelp platform. Findhelp provides access to 14,000 available programs and works closely with 7,100 programs across the state, including many of the large health systems, safety net hospitals, managed care organizations (MCOs), and large cause organizations that serve New Yorkers. Findhelp has deep experience with successfully supporting 1115 Waiver programs across the country, including in California, Massachusetts, and Indiana. Praised for its integration excellence and incentivization for community-based organizations, Findhelp has been recognized as the leading SDoH network by KLAS, a healthcare research firm that gathers direct feedback from customers, since the launch of this category three years ago.

Findhelp continues to expand its relationships with more than 600 of America’s largest health plans, hospital systems, government municipalities, educational institutions, and cause organizations to address SDoH. The Findhelp platform enables customers across industries to bring social care to their patients, members, students, constituents, and communities.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That’s why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net. For more information, visit http://company.findhelp.com.

About Foothold

Foothold Technology is a leading cloud-based behavioral health EHR and Case Management system software provider. Foothold’s federally certified software platform offers full functionality for case management, client tracking, treatment planning, and homeless information management and allows for participation in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs). Today, Foothold serves more than 1,100 human service organizations across the nation, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Foothold partners today with eight Health Homes in New York that support 237 Care Management agencies serving over 120,000 members. In addition to its presence within behavioral health agencies, Foothold is the system of choice for many agencies serving individuals experiencing homelessness or with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.