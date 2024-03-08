Olo and Qu Announce Revolutionary Partnership: Enabling Data-Driven Hospitality for Restaurants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, today announced an expanded partnership with Qu, the restaurant technology company pioneering the industry’s first unified commerce platform, to offer Olo Pay card-present payment processing via Point-Of-Sale (POS) for the first time. In addition to Olo Pay, Qu will integrate with the Olo Engage product suite to empower restaurant brands with Hospitality at Scale™ solutions that inform data-driven decision making and elevate the guest experience.

Both Pay and Engage integrations will be instrumental in supporting the industry’s increasing adoption of digital. By integrating with Qu POS, Olo Pay will allow brands to streamline the on-premises payment process by unifying payments management and reducing challenges when it comes to reconciliation, voiding, and refunding. Similar to Olo’s card-present payment processing capabilities offered via kiosk, guests will have the same flexible payment experience Olo Pay offers in non-card present transactions, including the ability to pay with mobile wallets.

“According to data from Circana, 84% of restaurant transactions are not yet digital. Olo’s integration with Qu brings the industry one step closer to reaching 100% digital, equipping our restaurant brands with the flexible tools to increase orders, streamline operations, and make every guest feel like a regular,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “Olo’s open platform and Olo Connect network of over 300 integrated technology providers prove that working together is the best way to accelerate the industry’s digital transformation: a philosophy Qu shares. The industrial logic of the partnership between Olo and Qu is clear, and we’re proud to offer this new level of flexibility through our Olo Pay and Engage integration.”

With the addition of the Engage integration, restaurant brands leveraging Qu’s POS will be empowered to aggregate both digital and in-store interactions made possible by the Olo Pay integration, as well as, all online guest interactions into a single guest data profile to better understand their guests, provide hyper-personalized interactions, and deliver personalized hospitality.

“This partnership is rooted in our joint desire to further digital innovation industry-wide, ensuring brands get more out of this best-in-class in-store and digital solution,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. “Enabling card-present digital transactions at the POS will not only streamline the payment process, but it will also allow brands to collect more data than ever, down to the ingredient level, that can be used to further personalize each guest experience through Olo Engage.”

The Olo Pay card-present integration with Qu POS will be live later this year.

About Olo | Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 300 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS, responsibly, by going beyond fragmented systems into a more consistent, manageable experience for enterprise operators and guests alike. Our industry-leading Unified Commerce Platform connects the ordering, operations, and guest engagement functions—delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat customers.

Exclusively focused on the quick service and fast casual restaurant segments, our mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into restaurant chains, enabling operators to seize new opportunities and drive profit margins; one order at a time. Above all else, Qu prides itself on transparent, responsible partnerships rooted in financial and moral stewardship for the restaurant industry.

Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox. Visit www.qubeyond.com.