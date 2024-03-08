Best's Review Examines Growing Investor Interest in DUAEs

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The March issue of Best’s Review looks at increased investments in delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE) and the growth of managing general agents (MGA):

Also included:

In “New TruStage CEO Seeks Novel Ways of Reaching End Customer,” Terrance Williams, president and chief executive officer of TruState Financial Group Inc., explains how he plans to shift the company to a “horizontal” way of relating to customers and fostering connections with credit unions.

“U.S. Senators Propose Index-Based Crop Insurance for Small Farms” looks at the effort to have the U.S. Department of Agriculture research the possibility of implementing an index-based crop insurance plan they say would be more responsive to farmers in events of extreme weather.

“In an Attempt to Fulfill a Simple Request, AI Demonstrates That It’s Not the Final Word on Insurance” describes the often outlandish answers given by chat artificial intelligence platforms when asked a simple query.

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.