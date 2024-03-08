Best's Review Examines Growing Investor Interest in DUAEs

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The March issue of Best’s Review looks at increased investments in delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE) and the growth of managing general agents (MGA):
- “Private Equity Pouring Into DUAE Market as Investors Seek Liquidity, Growth” examines the profitable opportunities DUAEs offer, the drawbacks of investing in them and the role they play in global markets.
- In “InsurTech NY’s MGA Lab Helps Startups Become Fully Operational Digital MGAs,” David Gritz, InsurTech NY managing director and co-founder, discusses the origin of the MGA lab and how it operates.
- “Rokstone Execs: Growth Momentum Comes as Market Shifts to MGA Model” looks at the ongoing growth of MGAs and their future plans.
- “Ryan Specialty Forms Financial Lines and Renewables MGUs, Makes Acquisition” describes the group’s newly formed international financial lines managing general underwriter and acquisition of MGU platform Castel Underwriting Agencies Ltd.
Also included:
- In “New TruStage CEO Seeks Novel Ways of Reaching End Customer,” Terrance Williams, president and chief executive officer of TruState Financial Group Inc., explains how he plans to shift the company to a “horizontal” way of relating to customers and fostering connections with credit unions.
- “U.S. Senators Propose Index-Based Crop Insurance for Small Farms” looks at the effort to have the U.S. Department of Agriculture research the possibility of implementing an index-based crop insurance plan they say would be more responsive to farmers in events of extreme weather.
- “In an Attempt to Fulfill a Simple Request, AI Demonstrates That It’s Not the Final Word on Insurance” describes the often outlandish answers given by chat artificial intelligence platforms when asked a simple query.
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
