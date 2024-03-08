Schneider Electric Teams Up with the Professional Women’s Hockey League to Pave the Way for Greener Goals

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces its partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Named the official partner for energy management, Schneider Electric will assess the PWHL’s operations and provide a clear roadmap for decarbonization, supporting the PWHL’s journey to becoming a sustainable sports league.

“The PWHL and Schneider Electric share a strong commitment to environmental responsibility and community impact,” says Emily Heitman, Country President of Schneider Electric Canada. “We are honoured they have chosen Schneider Electric’s world-class energy management expertise and solutions to reach their sustainability goals.”

The partnership is crucial against the objectives set by the Paris Agreement’s Sport and Climate Action Framework. The two main goals of the framework are for sports organizations and teams to measure, reduce and report their greenhouse-gas emissions and for sports to be a unifying tool to drive climate awareness and action among global citizens.

“We are pleased to partner with Schneider Electric for our inaugural season," says Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “Together, we are not only shaping the landscape of women's hockey but striving to improve our eco-friendliness to create a better and more sustainable world for generations to come.”

The PWHL consists of six teams across North America — three in Canada (Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal) and three in the United States (New York, Minnesota, and Boston). The league kicked off its inaugural season in January 2024.

“It was a very proud moment for Schneider Electric as the league’s official North American partner for energy management,” says Gabe Smith, Vice President of the Global Sustainability Business at Schneider Electric. “In partnering together to develop a sustainability roadmap, we’re on a path to improving the hockey industry’s carbon footprint and inspiring other sports leagues to follow suit.”

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com/ca/

About the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl_boston, @pwhl_minnesota, @pwhl_montreal, @pwhl_newyork, @pwhl_ottawa, and @pwhl_toronto.