ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Supports Women Empowerment and Proudly Partners with Non-Profit Organization, Dress for Success® Worldwide, for Fourth Consecutive Year

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepening their four-year partnership, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is proud to sponsor leading global nonprofit, Dress for Success® Worldwide, in its annual “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign with a $100,000 donation. Throughout the years, ARM & HAMMER Laundry has shown their unwavering support to help women gain the tools they need to achieve economic independence through their continued collaboration with Dress for Success.

The mission of “Your Hour, Her Power” is to fuel Dress for Success’ no-fee programming that they provide to unemployed and underemployed women in their pursuit of economic independence. This year, the campaign highlights the growth and achievements of Dress for Success members across the globe by selecting a different member to honor each day during Women’s History Month (March) - SHEro Honorees of the Year. The women selected as this year’s honorees have thrived in the face of hardships by working to contribute to their communities and industries in meaningful ways.

In addition to ARM & HAMMER Laundry’s donation, Laurie Kirschner, Senior Director of Marketing at Church & Dwight, the company behind the ARM & HAMMER brand, serves on this year’s selection committee.

“I’m honored to continue our great partnership with Dress for Success in this year’s ‘Your Hour, Her Power’ campaign as ARM & HAMMER Laundry is committed to supporting women by helping them access the resources essential for success in both their personal lives and professional careers,” says Kirschner. “I am personally moved by the profound impact Dress for Success has on millions of women’s lives by providing the resources to help them achieve their career goals and gain economic independence.”

As part of the campaign, ARM & HAMMER Laundry is partnering with Dress for Success to champion five SHEro Honorees, to share their stories of determination and preservation, including Dress for Success member and ambassador, Starella ‘Star’ Arbouin. Losing her at-home daycare business in 2012 during Hurricane Sandy, Star was displaced for four years until finding support and hope through Dress for Success. The organization equipped her with the resources necessary to rebuild her spirit and pursue her dream of owning a spa.

“Dress for Success is excited to launch our annual ‘Your Hour, Her Power’ campaign as we continue our work supporting women around the world as they strive to achieve professional success and economic independence,” says Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. “We are thrilled to have ARM & HAMMER Laundry’s continued involvement in the campaign, and to have remarkable women like Laurie join our esteemed honoree selection committee to spotlight a wonderful group of incredible members.”

“Your Hour, Her Power” will also be spotlighted on ARM & HAMMER Laundry’s Tik Tok, Instagram, and Facebook pages to further spread the campaign’s mission and gain awareness amongst communities. For more information and to donate to Dress for Success and the “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign, please click here.

About ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry:

For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Detergent and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., have focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. Visit www.armandhammer.com/laundry to learn more.

About Dress for Success® Worldwide:

Dress for Success® is the leading global nonprofit organization that empowers unemployed and underemployed women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools and professional attire to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 140 cities in 22 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.3 million women. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.