Allied Gaming & Entertainment Announces Partnership with World Poker Tour® and Wynn Macau

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company” or “AGAE”), a global experiential entertainment company, today announced a partnership with World Poker Tour®, (“WPT®”), and Wynn Macau, in which the companies will work together to bring an inaugural WPT event to Macau. AGAE was instrumental in facilitating the collaboration and will assist in the marketing, production and management of this and future planned WPT events in conjunction with Wynn Macau.

“‘We are thrilled to be joining forces with two esteemed global partners, bringing the World Poker Tour to Macau, SAR, P.R. China. With a shared commitment to enhancing offerings in this burgeoning entertainment market, we are poised to make a significant impact,” said Yinghua Chen, Chief Executive Officer of AGAE. “This marks WPT’s inaugural physical presence in Macau after over two decades of operation. As we expand our Allied Experiential Entertainment business, this collaboration represents another exciting advancement, leveraging our extensive resources and expertise in hosting world-class events to create unforgettable experiences in this dynamic market.”

In partnership with AGAE, World Poker Tour will be at Wynn Macau for the first time in June to host WPT Macau. This marquee festival will run from June 18-24 and will feature the Championship event taking place from June 20-24 with a buy-in of HK$40,000. The festival will also be highlighted by a WPT High Roller event with a buy-in of HK$200,000 from June 19-20.

“Macau has long been a sought-after destination for us, wanting to deliver the WPT experience to the region,” said Adam Pliska, WPT CEO. “Thank you to AGAE and Wynn Macau for making this dream come true. We look forward to an incredible event.”

Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, said, “We are thrilled to partner with AGAE to host one of the most prestigious global poker competitions in Macau, marking its debut in this vibrant city. The World Poker Tour invites legendary poker players from across the world which will enhance Macau’s global allure and reinforce its status as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure. This exciting mega-event further demonstrates our commitment to deliver top-tier international entertainment events to Macau and is set to captivate a new wave of global visitors eager to experience the dynamism of our city.”

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing world of gamers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour® (WPT®) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. WPT has hosted live poker tournaments in 48 countries, drawn more than 400,000 total entries, and awarded more than $1.5 billion in prize money. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show, which has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 22nd season, which airs on Bally Sports in the United States. Season XXII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 43 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. In 2012, the WPT Foundation was launched, which has gone on to raise $45 million over 10 years and 50 events. For more information, go to WPT.com.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two iconic towers featuring a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space, over 64,300 square feet of retail space, 14 food and beverage outlets, two spas, a salon and a pool. The resort proudly boasts three distinct entertainment experiences, including Macau’s only choreographed Performance Lake, blending lofty plumes of water, gracefully choreographed music from Broadway tunes to renowned Chinese songs, powerful LED lights and fire effects.

Wynn Macau is operated by international resort developer Wynn Resorts, recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. Wynn Macau continues to hold the distinct honor of being the only resort in the world with 8 Forbes Five-Star Awards for seven consecutive years. Wynn Macau opened on September 6, 2006 and its second tower – Encore opened on April 21, 2010. For more information on Wynn Macau, visit press.wynnmacau.com.

About Wynn Palace

Wynn Palace is the second luxury integrated resort from international resort developer Wynn Resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, following the launch of Wynn Macau. Located in the Cotai area, it features a 28-storey hotel with 1,706 exquisitely furnished rooms, suites and villas, versatile meeting facilities, approximately 107,000 square feet of renowned luxury retail, 14 food and beverage outlets, Macau’s largest spa, a salon, a pool and approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space. The resort also features a variety of entertainment experiences, including the dazzling 8-acre Performance Lake that mesmerizes guests with a choreographed display of water, music and light, the unique SkyCab, spectacular, large-scale floral displays and an extensive collection of art works by some of the world’s leading artists.

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. Wynn Palace is the first and only resort in the world with more than one thousand rooms to receive Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards. Wynn Palace opened on August 22, 2016. For more information on Wynn Palace, visit press.wynnpalace.com.