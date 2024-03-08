XCCommerce Teams with Retail Orphan Initiative to Present March Gladness at ShopTalk 2024

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCCommerce - a leading authority in unified retail promotions automation - today announced it has partnered with the Retail Orphan Initiative (RetailROI) for March Gladness—a charity fundraiser helping to improve foster care programs across the country and elevating case workers to that of first responders. On Sunday, March 17, XCCommerce will host Luck O’ the Brackets: NCAA Selection Sunday and St. Paddy’s Playtime, a limited entry event for retailers and partners attending ShopTalk 2024.

“This is a fun and important fundraiser. We are very honored to be partnering with RetailROI for the second year in a row,” said Danny Rosenoff, CEO of XCCommerce. “The ‘Luck O’ the Brackets’ event will be a great opportunity to gather with retail industry friends and colleagues to support a great cause, compare brackets, and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!”

RetailROI is a grassroots charity of people in the retail industry working together to raise awareness and provide real solutions for the more than 400 million vulnerable children worldwide. Thanks to the support of XCCommerce, 100% of all other donations made during March Gladness will go directly to projects to help reduce the time children spend in foster care before permanence.

“We appreciate the XCCommerce team supporting March Gladness again this year,” said Greg Buzek, President and Secretary of RetailROI. “I look forward to seeing my retail friends and colleagues at ‘Luck O’ the Brackets’ and thank all that attend for supporting our cause.”

To donate or register to play in RetailROI’s March Gladness, visit: https://www.retailroi.org/march.

To reserve your spot at the March 17 event or join the waitlist, visit: https://xccommerce.com/luck-of-the-brackets-2024/.

Meet XCCommerce at ShopTalk 2024

XCCommerce executives will also attend ShopTalk and will be available to meet with retailers, customers and partners to share the latest platform innovations, customer successes, and a new partnership that fully integrates the complex retail promotion process – from end to end.

To see a platform demo or meet with our executives, book your meeting at: https://xccommerce.com/event/shoptalk-24.

About XCCommerce, Inc.

XCCommerce is the leading authority in unified retail promotion automation. Our mission: to empower retailers to thrive by providing their customers exceptional value and shopping experiences across in-store, online, and mobile channels.

Driven by the XCCommerce Unified Promotions Platform, top retailers across North America - including Metro, LL Bean, Academy Sports, Ann Taylor, Belk, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Tailored Brands - consistently report increased customer loyalty, operational efficiencies, and sustainable growth.

Deliver the value and experience your customers expect with XCCommerce, a proven partner in unified retail promotion automation. Learn more at www.xccommerce.com.