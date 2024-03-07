CAMS Awarded Maintenance Contract for a Nexamp Community Solar Portfolio

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully-integrated service provider for owners of energy infrastructure assets, announced today that it was selected by Nexamp, Inc., the nation's largest community solar provider, to supply and coordinate the annual maintenance and associated reporting for a portfolio of 34 sites in the northeast United States.

Nexamp’s portfolio represents a total solar capacity of 170 megawatts. The award increases CAMS’ renewable assets under management to over 5.6 gigawatts located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“We are thrilled to support Nexamp’s continued industry leading development activities within the C&I solar space and look forward to delivering best-in-class services to their operational and in-development assets,” said Brian Ivany, Executive Vice President of CAMS Energy Transition Services.

CAMS scope of services includes sites and array inspection, inverter maintenance, data acquisition system and weather station maintenance, and post-electrical maintenance documentation.

“Our commitment to quality extends from design and construction all the way through long-term operation, and maintenance plays a significant role in ensuring that we get the most from our assets,” said Skip Provost, Vice President of Operations and Maintenance, Nexamp. “This agreement with CAMS for a portion of our portfolio in the Northeast will help to maximize our efficiency.”

CAMS’ O&M team manages and operates a full range of power generation facilities. The company is focused on solid performance in a cost-effective manner. CAMS O&M services are backed by a platform of financial, technical, commercial, and corporate support capabilities. The company helps clients achieve their availability, reliability, environmental, safety and regulatory compliance goals.

CAMS’ team of asset managers provides executive leadership and project management across multiple disciplines, handling day-to-day activities on behalf of clients. Through consistent, open communication and regular site visits, CAMS quickly identifies technical, commercial and operational issues that may arise. If this happens, CAMS provides a recommended action then works closely with the owner to implement creative and sustainable asset management solutions. The company also makes owners aware of opportunities to maximize asset value. CAMS’ goal is to significantly improve the clients’ project performance and financial returns.

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.

About Nexamp

Nexamp, Inc. is transforming the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities-including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations-position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we’re building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com