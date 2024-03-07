Maxar Space Systems selected by L3Harris Technologies to support Tranche 2 Tracking Layer Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Space Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive space technologies, today announced it has been selected by L3Harris Technologies for the design and production of eighteen Maxar 300 spacecraft platforms and associated support for its Tranche 2 Tracking Layer program with the Space Development Agency (SDA). This selection builds on Maxar Space Systems’ existing contract with L3Harris for the Tranche 1 Tracking Layer, awarded in 2022.

The Tranche 2 Tracking Layer will enhance SDA’s capability to provide global, persistent indications, detection, warning, and tracking, of conventional and advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems. Maxar Space Systems is proud to be a critical contributor to this part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). Collectively, the production of these platforms demonstrates Maxar Space Systems’ ability to develop and manufacture proliferated, low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellations that leverages the company’s Maxar 300 platform, deep experience, operational agility, and cost-efficiency to ensure customer mission requirements are achieved.

“Maxar Space Systems is excited to partner with L3Harris again on behalf of the Space Development Agency,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Maxar Space Systems. “Our work on both the Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 Tracking Layers illustrates Maxar Space Systems’ ability to leverage our decades of deep commercial experience for new, complex programs on behalf of national security interests.”

