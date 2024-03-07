Mattel Partners with Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas to Offer Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today revealed a celebratory partnership with Atlantis Paradise Island to develop Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True, an immersive, Barbie-themed experience for all guests to enjoy in honor of Barbie's 65th anniversary on March 9.

Debuting Memorial Day weekend and lasting through the summer, Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True will offer a host of Barbie-themed experiences. From tailor-made Barbie-themed guest rooms and suites to activations, bespoke retail, and more, the partnership brings Mattel’s Barbie to the Caribbean and the Bahamas for the first time in history.

Atlantis’ Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True will include:

Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation – the Immersive Experience. Barbie enthusiasts of all ages will have the opportunity to walk through and experience Barbie’s Atlantis wonderland. The attraction is in The Royal, an icon of Atlantis and set against a backdrop of the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, featuring magnificent marine life. Visitors can explore several immersive playsets filled with Instagrammable vignettes, activity stations, and themed Barbie doll boxes that guests can climb into and snap photos, plus portholes offering a glimpse at real-life mermaids. Other highlights include the pink carpet, which stretches from The Royal’s grand staircase, and an over-the-top Barbie ball pit.

Travelers visiting Atlantis can book Barbie-themed beachside guestrooms and cabanas . Each guestroom and cabana will incorporate design elements and details that are unique and iconic to Barbie. From pink pillows and throw blankets to customized chaise lounge chair cushions and Cabana accessories, guests will have the opportunity to experience the world of Barbie in Paradise.

. Each guestroom and cabana will incorporate design elements and details that are unique and iconic to Barbie. From pink pillows and throw blankets to customized chaise lounge chair cushions and Cabana accessories, guests will have the opportunity to experience the world of Barbie in Paradise. The Coral’s Sun & Ice café will be reimagined into a Barbie culinary adventure, complete with an exclusive, Barbie-inspired menu featuring desserts, cocktails, mocktails, and themed decor .

. Atlantis Kids Adventures will offer Barbie-themed experiences, such as cooking classes and activations .

. Complimentary Barbie movie night programming both poolside and in the Atlantis Theater.

“What better way to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary than to create a one-of-a-kind guest experience for the first time ever at Atlantis Paradise Island,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “Atlantis is unmatched in offering top of the line experiences, a commitment to consumers and fans that we deeply value at Mattel.”

“Atlantis Paradise Island’s collaboration with the global toy and entertainment company Mattel adds to the resort’s 25-year history in providing world-class, experiential entertainment,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island. “What makes the Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True special, is that it is meant to be enjoyed by all generations and will offer a range of accessible experiences. We are a resort that has a long history of delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests, and firsts to The Bahamas. Barbie fits that bill.”

The collaboration follows the Atlantis Paradise Island’s milestone 25th anniversary year that debuted bold multimillion-dollar renovations, including the complete renovation of The Royal, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and the new Bar Sol. Atlantis welcomed an array of captivating new dining destinations, including Silan, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya, and Paranza at The Cove, a coastal Italian restaurant by Chef Michael White, making Atlantis the only resort in the Caribbean with three Michelin star-rated chef-led restaurants. The Perch at The Cove is now open and the first and only Shake Shack in the Caribbean, offering specialty menu items unique to the Bahamas and a full bar.

Please visit atlantisbahamas.com for room reservations and for more information about traveling to the Bahamas, visit Bahamas.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. Atlantis’ immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove and residential-style living at The Reef.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world’s largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay, the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most fascinating mammals.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH- a teen nightclub, Jokers Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned and newly redecorated Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.