Dillard’s Introduces Katherine Mason for Kinesis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce the launch of Katherine Mason for Kinesis, now available in Dillard’s locations across the nation and online at dillards.com. Designed by fitness and fashion expert and entrepreneur, Katherine Mason, the collaboration offers coordinating athleisure and performance pieces with Kinesis, the Company’s exclusive line of ladies’ active and athleisure wear.

Sharing her inspiration for Katherine Mason for Kinesis, Katherine says, “After 10 years in the fitness and fashion industries, I am so honored to have the opportunity to design a collection with Dillard’s! My experience working with fitness fashion brands, designers and showrooms in New York helped me learn about the fabrication of sweat-wicking and movement-focused athletic materials, the importance of how a legging or sports bra is constructed to support the body in motion and how active clothing can support an on-the-go lifestyle without compromising style. Fusing fashion, function and thoughtful fabrication, we have curated a collection of elevated basics and specialty pieces to help you confidently take on an active lifestyle.”

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Christine Ferrari adds, “We are so proud of Katherine Mason for Kinesis, our first influencer collaboration for activewear. Katherine has skillfully married the essential elements of function and style to create this beautiful collection of spring athleisure must-haves. She has been a tremendous source of industry knowledge, inspiration and fun - and we are extremely happy to share this new line with our customers!”

About Katherine Mason

Katherine Mason is an Atlanta-based fitness and fashion expert and entrepreneur. She is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of Georgia. Katherine is a life-long athlete, and her love of perfectly matching athletic outfits evolved into her working as a fitness model in New York where she was given the opportunity to immerse herself in the athleisure industry. Combining her passion for fashion and fitness, Katherine, a Lagree Fitness Master Trainer, founded Sculpthouse, a fitness studio, athleisure boutique and e-commerce store based in Atlanta and Dallas. Follow Katherine Mason on Instagram @katherinemason.

About Kinesis

Available exclusively at Dillard’s, Kinesis offers functional yet feminine active and athleisure wear designed for looking and feeling sharp at the gym, the studio and on the go. Katherine Mason for Kinesis offers a curated assortment of athleisure pieces ranging from performance bras and leggings to lightweight outerwear. The line is available in all Dillard’s locations nationwide and online at dillards.com. Follow Dillard’s on Instagram @dillards.