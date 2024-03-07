Caesars Sportsbook and National Hockey League Renew Partnership

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a renewal of their United States partnership. The new, multiyear partnership extension retains Caesars’ status as a Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the NHL and, for the first time, provides Caesars Digital with access to League-owned intellectual property to build and promote NHL-branded iCasino games for its online casino platforms in North America, including the recently launched Caesars Palace Online Casino.

This renewed agreement also provides access to VIP experiences for members of the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®, and opportunities for visibility for Caesars Sportsbook and Caesars Rewards on national NHL broadcasts of Stanley Cup Playoff games in select Caesars markets. Additionally, Caesars will enjoy continued use of NHL team logos and imagery on the Caesars Sportsbook app and access to League Alumni and the Stanley Cup® for appearances.

“ With the defending Stanley Cup Champions residing in our home city of Las Vegas, we have a front-row seat to the excitement and passion that the NHL provides,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “ This partnership extension with the League continues our efforts to build on that fan passion by bringing unforgettable experiences to all of our valued customers across both sports betting and online casino.”

“ Since the inception of our partnership with Caesars, together we have focused on innovative ways to engage our passionate fanbase,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. “ We look forward to the next chapter of our relationship focused on delivering unparalleled access to our sport for NHL fans.”

Caesars Sportsbook and Caesars iCasino platforms tie the excitement of sports betting and online casino play to unmatched experiences via Caesars Rewards for users 21 and older. Every wager placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock world-class Caesars Rewards experiences and discounted getaways at Caesars Entertainment destinations across the United States and Canada.

As the largest casino-entertainment Company in North America, Caesars Entertainment is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming and shares in the NHL’s emphasis on Responsible Gaming education. The Company enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that limits Caesars Rewards accounts to individuals over 21 and, where allowed by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older.

NHL, the NHL Shield, and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

