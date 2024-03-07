RELEX Solutions and Accenture to Help Lowe’s Enhance Inventory Planning

NEW YORK & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are working with Lowe’s Companies, Inc., (NYSE: LOW) to support its seasonal inventory planning. This collaboration will bring together delivery, advisory, and industry experience from Accenture, with the RELEX AI-driven technology.

“Our selection of RELEX was driven by their proven expertise in the home improvement retail sector. We were particularly impressed by their advanced, AI-driven approach and the flexibility of their inventory management systems,” said Camille Fratanduono, Senior Vice President of Inventory, Replenishment and Planning at Lowe’s. “RELEX is well-known for their automation capabilities and exceptional dashboard. Working with both RELEX and Accenture aligns with our ongoing commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to enhance our business processes."

RELEX Senior Vice President for North America, Keith Adams, commented, "This collaboration marks a milestone in the RELEX journey and the start of our strategic partnership with Accenture. Our deep experience in the home improvement retail sector proves how our AI-driven solutions are designed to cater to the unique demands of large-scale retail operations, in order to ensure optimal inventory levels and improve customer satisfaction. This announcement reflects our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and supports our vision of becoming the go-to provider for inventory optimization in diverse retail settings."

Jill Standish, global lead of Accenture’s Retail industry practice, said: “Agile, digital supply chain networks can drive growth and profitability in challenging times of ongoing disruption. Together with RELEX, we are helping companies like Lowe’s on a journey to improve operational agility and responsiveness to meet customer expectations.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with 743,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe’s operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.