Distinguished Programs Partners with HUB International as the Endorsed Insurance Provider for the Mountain-Plains Museums Association. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs (“Distinguished”), a leading insurance program manager, is excited to announce a new partnership agreement with HUB International to act as the endorsed provider for the Mountain-Plains Museums Association (“MPMA”). This alliance marks a dedicated effort to craft tailor-made insurance solutions for museums across the Mountain-Plains region.

In this collaborative endeavor, Distinguished and HUB International will work closely with MPMA, offering specialized insurance products and exclusive discounts meticulously designed to meet museums' unique requirements. This approach ensures museums gain access to thorough coverage and expert guidance in navigating the risks associated with their collections.

"Collaborating with Distinguished and MPMA is an exciting opportunity for us to deliver specialized insurance products and exclusive discounts to museums in the Mountain-Plains region," noted Brad Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer – Commercial Insurance at HUB International. “Together, we will work closely to ensure museums have the comprehensive coverage and expert guidance they need to protect their collections and assets.”

"We are honored to be working alongside HUB International to serve as MPMA’s endorsed provider," stated Stacy Button, Affinity Marketing Manager of Distinguished’s Fine Art & Collectibles program. "Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to empowering museums with tailored insurance solutions."

The MPMA plays a vital role in supporting museums across the region. As one of six regional associations in collaboration with the American Association of Museums, MPMA provides valuable resources and guidance to its members. By partnering with MPMA through HUB International, Distinguished is proud to support a network of museums dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and fostering community engagement.

"We warmly welcome Distinguished and HUB International as endorsed partners in our mission to support museums across the region," adds Justin Jakovac, Executive Director at MPMA. “Together, we will continue to foster a community dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and enhancing museum operations through strategic partnerships like this.”

The Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles program remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional service and support to museums nationwide. Through partnerships with HUB International and esteemed organizations like MPMA, Distinguished equips museums to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of today.

For more information about the exclusive insurance solutions and benefits offered by Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles program through its partnerships with MPMA, please visit the Distinguished website.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Fine Art and Collectibles, Executive Lines, Inland Marine, Real Estate & Builder’s Risk, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.