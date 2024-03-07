Willdan Awarded Energy Efficiency Program With New England Utility

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that a New England utility has awarded Willdan a new contract to support multiple energy efficiency programs. Willdan estimates this contract to be worth approximately $30-50 million over three years. The energy efficiency program addresses a wide variety of New England energy users, including small and large businesses, industrial facilities, multi-use buildings, and municipal infrastructure.

“This contract represents a significant expansion of our work in New England,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “We appreciate this opportunity to continue our team’s growth and to share our national energy expertise with customers in new regions.”

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.