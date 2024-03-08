AllBright Alliance Welcomes Industry Powerhouses—British Airways, Guggenheim Investments and Tapestry (Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman)—as It Marks a Year of Substantial Growth and Gender Equity Impact

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllBright, the global platform dedicated to empowering women in business, proudly announces the expansion of its Alliance solution with the addition of key global partners: Guggenheim Investments, British Airways and Tapestry. The milestone comes one year after the programme's inception, highlighting a period of significant growth and impact in supporting gender equity across the world.

The new members join AllBright’s existing corporate partners, including BNY Mellon, Bromford Housing, Chelsea Football Club, Eldridge Industries, Google, HSBC, Oliver Wyman, Simba Sleep, Smyle, Soho House and Visionable Health. With the addition of these new partners, AllBright Alliance now reaches over 750,000 employees across various sectors.

British Airways’ Chief People, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, Lisa Tremble underscored the importance of developing female leaders stating, “At British Airways, we want to offer women the right support to grow their careers with us. It’s exciting to partner with AllBright who offer a bespoke approach so that BA women have access to advice, learning opportunities and networks that help them thrive in their career.”

The commitment to gender equity is echoed on both sides of the Atlantic. “We are thrilled to be partnering with AllBright, underscoring our significant commitment to strengthening gender equality in the workplace,” said Dina DiLorenzo, Co-President of Guggenheim Investments. “The AllBright mission is clear: to empower women and to ensure that they have the right resources to navigate their career journey with confidence and determination. Together, we're not just leveling the playing field, we're creating a stronger, more inclusive, and ultimately more successful business environment for all.”

Viviane Paxinos, CEO of AllBright, said, "Our research consistently shows that despite high ambitions, women encounter substantial barriers in advancing their careers. Our Future of Work survey revealed that over 40% of women are looking for a new role but more than 90% would stay longer at a business that invests in their career development. We are thrilled that so many businesses, including British Airways, Guggenheim Investments and Tapestry, selected AllBright to advance their gender equity goals and will be partnering with us to create equitable business environments where everyone can thrive, regardless of gender. We look forward to collaborating closely as we drive meaningful change together.”

AllBright Alliance members benefit from tailored packages of data-driven resources aimed at better attracting, engaging and promoting top female talent. These include access to leadership development programmes, consultancy services, exclusive workshops, networking events and insights reports designed to promote business performance through the power of gender equity. In addition, members gain access to AllBright Virtual, an expansive online learning platform featuring over 170 courses, articles and workshops dedicated to women’s career development.

Through its global Mentor Matching programme, AllBright Virtual also provides access to a diverse network of mentors and mentees, comprised of senior executives from FTSE100 companies.

Bromford Housing’s Leadership and OD Manager Steph Foster said the programme had, “[helped] to create a talented pipeline of women ready to move into more senior leadership roles or subject matter expert roles. This helps us become a more sustainable organisation and further reduce our gender pay gap.”

For more information on AllBright Alliance visit www.allbrightcollective.com/business ; or for interview/ further commentary, contact ella.simpson@allbright.co

About AllBright

As the world’s largest collective of women in business, AllBright enables ambition in all forms: whether it’s building the confidence to lead a team meeting, or becoming CEO of a leading company. We support every woman, at every stage of their development, transforming leadership from the ground up, and supercharging businesses to be more equitable and inclusive.

We do this in three ways:

1. Strengthening connections – with empowering social events, sparking diverse perspectives and unexpected friendships.

2. Honing essential skills – with world-class learning resources, both in-person and online, that evolve with careers.

3. Uniting organisations – with a global alliance of businesses and brands, co-creating the future of work.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $231 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 250 investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1Guggenheim Investments assets under management are as of 12.31.2023 and include leverage of $14.5bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC.