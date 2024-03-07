Apollo Hospital in New Delhi Initiates First Non-Invasive ZAP-X Brain Tumor Treatment in South Asia

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of surgical robotics, today announced that Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India, completed its first patient treatment using the new ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. Following the recent announcement of a strategic partnership and multi-system ZAP-X system order, this first patient treatment marks a significant milestone in the partnership between ZAP Surgical and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. As part of the collaboration, the ZAP-X site in New Delhi will also become the regional reference site for customer training and site visits.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce our first of several ZAP-X systems to the Apollo network of hospitals,” said Dr. Prathap Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. “It perfectly complements our mission to improve patient outcomes and advance the standard of brain tumor treatments.”

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) provides a non-invasive option for treating many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as other conditions of the head and neck. Notably, SRS has shown equivalent to superior outcomes compared to traditional surgeries. Involving only one to five brief outpatient visits, SRS often allows patients to resume normal activities on the same day as the procedure.

Employing a ground-breaking design, the recently introduced ZAP-X system utilizes distinctive gyroscopic mobility to guide radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles to precisely focus high-dose radiation on the targeted tumor. This pioneering approach aims to maximally safeguard healthy brain tissue and preserve patient cognitive function.

The first patient, a 66-year-old male, was treated for a metastatic tumor in the pineal gland, a tiny endocrine gland in the middle of the brain that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle. Such tumors may cause problems by pressing against other parts of the brain, with symptoms including headaches, nausea and vomiting, vision changes as well as balance or coordination problems.

“Pineal tumors are extremely difficult to remove with open surgery as they are anatomically located within the center of the brain. Accordingly, the non-invasive nature of ZAP-X makes it an ideal treatment for this patient - as well as millions of other patients each year who develop brain tumors in other regions of the brain,” said Dr. John R. Adler, CEO of ZAP Surgical and Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. “ZAP is honored to support Apollo Hospitals in expanding global access to this potentially life-saving treatment.”

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife® system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today Apollo is the world’s largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,000 beds across 73 hospitals, nearly 6000 pharmacies and over 200 clinics and diagnostic centers as well as 150 telemedicine centers. It is the world’s leading cardiac center with over 200,000 surgeries and the world’s largest private cancer care provider. Apollo continues to invest in research to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have the best available care in the world. Apollo’s 100,000 family members are dedicated to bringing you the best care and leaving the world better than we found it.