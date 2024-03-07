eGrowcery and Design House Join Forces to Create a Better, More Intuitive Shopping Experience

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry white label eCommerce platform, and Ideal™ by Design House, creators of the revolutionary Ideal digital circular, are partnering to offer their retailer clients an improved way to connect with shoppers across digital platforms. Joint solutions from the companies enable retailers to integrate customized promotional content from Design House with the eGrowcery digital shopping experience and deliver more online sales and shopper engagement across more channels.

“eGrowcery is always focused on providing a complete solution for retailers so they can get the most out of their digital offerings. The Design House technology has been seamlessly integrated for an intuitive “Add to Cart” experience, helping retailers drive higher mobile adoption rates, sales and greater shopper affinity both in store and online,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO, eGrowcery.

The eGrowcery-Design House offering combines a comprehensive orchestration of traditional circular product promotion with online shopping, all while integrating recipes, shopping lists, recurring orders, storytelling and more. The technology is hyperlocal and optimizes the way retailers compete in market.

“Design House is committed to giving retailers full engagement with their shoppers and aligning with eGrowcery helps us do just that. By deploying the solutions from our companies, operators will better manage the entire shopper journey and grow basket size and market share,” said Adam Zimmerman, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Product Development at Ideal by Design House.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

About Ideal™ by Design House

Ideal™ by Design House is revolutionizing the digital circular industry by elevating customer experience for grocers and retailers. Our leading-edge Ideal™ platform integrates dynamic digital circulars with an intelligent, omni-channel distribution system that engages retailers’ customers and their competitors’ customers. Advanced analytics measure store traffic driven from the circular and computes cost per visit to accurately demonstrate ROI on retailers’ marketing programs. Design House’s marketplace tool enables an immersive retail media network and data-driven CPG investment in the digital circular platform.