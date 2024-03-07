DataStax and Airbyte Partner, Enable Developers to Ingest and Vectorize Data from the Largest Catalog of Data Sources to Build GenAI Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataStax, the Gen AI data company, today announced a new integration with Airbyte that simplifies the process of building production-ready GenAI applications with structured and unstructured data. Now, developers can use Airbyte Cloud to easily ingest and vectorize data from hundreds of sources directly into Astra DB, the best vector database for building production-level AI applications.

With the new DataStax integration, developers are able to ingest data from those sources, vectorize the data with the embedding model of their choice, and ingest and index the data and vectors into Astra DB. This dramatically simplifies and speeds up the process of building RAG (retrieval augmented generation) applications, and freeing up developers to focus on building amazing AI experiences for their end users.

Developers can also use the AirByte integration with RAGStack, an out of the box solution that includes the best open-source for implementing RAG, giving enterprise developers a supported, one-stop GenAI Stack leveraging LangChain, LLamaIndex, and more.

“ We enable developers to replicate data from the most comprehensive catalog of connectors in the industry,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “ Our partnership with DataStax lets our users streamline their RAG application development cycles and provides access to one of the leading vector databases. We’re always looking for opportunities to innovate and provide our users with access to leading GenAI products in the market.”

“ The process of data ingest and embedding creation can be long and complex for developers building GenAI applications,” said Ed Anuff, chief product officer, DataStax. “ By enabling Airbyte users to easily index vectorized data into Astra DB we’re opening the door to the more than 40,000 engineers that use their platform to easily connect and integrate data from a wide array of sources into the best vector database for building production GenAI applications.”

Interested users can try the integration out with a short tutorial example using the new Astra DB connector for Airbyte, a free trial account from Airbyte, and a free Astra DB account with $300/year in credits and no credit card required.

To learn more about the integration, join the live “how to” event on April 2 at 10am PT with DataStax and Airbyte – sign up here for details. Learn more in the detailed blog about the Airbyte and DataStax integration here.

About DataStax

DataStax, the GenAI data company, helps developers and companies successfully create a bold new world through GenAI. We offer a one-stop Generative AI Stack with everything needed for a faster, easier, path to production for relevant and responsive GenAI apps. DataStax delivers a RAG-first developer experience, with first-class integrations into leading AI ecosystem partners, so we work out with developers’ existing stacks of choice. Anyone can quickly build smart, high-growth AI applications at unlimited scale, on any cloud. Hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, including Audi, Bud Financial, Capital One, SkyPoint Cloud, and many more rely on DataStax to deliver GenAI. Learn more at DataStax.com.

