Velosio Announces Investment from Court Square Capital Partners

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velosio, a leading provider of digital transformation services, managed services, and managed cloud subscriptions for the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, today announced a strategic investment from Court Square Capital Partners (“Court Square”), a middle market-focused private equity firm with $7.7 billion in assets under management.

Velosio brings over 33 years of experience in helping companies modernize applications, simplify operations, and leverage data to make better decisions.

“As a cloud services company, we create bespoke and valuable solutions for mid-market and emerging enterprise companies. Our goal is to be a trusted guide and go-to cloud applications partner for our clients,” said Bob Knott, CEO of Velosio. “We see the partnership with Court Square as an exciting step in the evolution of Velosio given their deep sector expertise in IT services and track record of collaborating with management to drive growth.”

Velosio has invested heavily in its team, IT and data capabilities, establishing itself as the leading provider of professional services and solutions for the broader Microsoft ecosystem led by its differentiated expertise in Microsoft Dynamics. Through the partnership with Court Square, Velosio is well positioned to continue its growth and further expand its industry footprint as a provider of innovative business solutions and cloud technologies for emerging and mid-market enterprises across a diversified end market.

“Microsoft’s Cloud Solutions are expected to continue to grow at strong double-digit rates,” said Matt Dennett, Partner at Court Square. “We see tremendous fragmentation in the middle market partner ecosystem for Microsoft cloud-based products and think there is an opportunity to take advantage of the whitespace in Dynamics and adjacent platforms such as Power BI, Azure, and Microsoft 365.”

“Given its leading market position, extensive expertise in its solutions, and proven track-record of successful organic and inorganic growth, Velosio presented all the hallmarks of a typical ‘Court Square deal’. We are excited to help Bob and the Velosio team execute on the next stage of their exciting strategic vision,” added Jeff Vogel, Managing Partner at Court Square.

Baird served as financial advisor and Dechert LLP as legal advisor to Court Square. Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Velosio.

About Velosio

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Velosio operates in the United States, Canada, and India, with a team of over 450 business professionals, application consultants, and industry experts serving more than 3,000 North American-based clients. Founded in 1991, Velosio delivers fresh ideas and unmatched know-how for cloud, ERP, CRM, business intelligence, office automation and other business solutions. For more information on Velosio, please visit https://www.velosio.com/.

About Court Square Capital Partners

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with over 40 years’ experience in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments, helping Founders, Families, and Manager-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.7 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.