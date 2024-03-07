New DIESEL®VES LEE® Launch Unites Denim Powerhouses to Create One-of-a-Kind Capsule

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the December partnership statement and exclusive preview in Europe and Japan, today Lee and Diesel announce that the new DIESEL❤VES LEE capsule is available globally.

The two denim giants, in theory competitors, united to create a collection of jeans fully constructed from fabric sourced from both brands’ respective unsold stock. Artisanally conceived and crafted to embrace differences in length and rise, each DIESEL❤VES LEE jean either has Diesel denim on front and Lee on the back, or vice-versa. One half Lee, one half Diesel: every pair one of a kind.

“ Lee is proud to be part of this transformative initiative; it’s a reflection of our shared commitment to driving meaningful change by uniting our expertise,” said Simon Fisher, managing director of Lee Europe. “ Through this capsule collection, Lee and Diesel redefine competition by prioritizing innovation. By joining forces, we harness our collective strengths to lead by example, one denim at a time.”

As the everyday uniform of modern life, denim is something everyone has in common despite our differences. This collaboration represents the power of denim to unite in line with both brands’ commitment to creatively finding a new use for unsold, excess inventory.

Requiring significant development to harmonize all the different fits, treatments and sizings, the capsule has two fits and four styles playing on the brands’ combined heritage – two men’s straight fits, two women’s boot/flare fits – and features customized trim and unique details enriched with raw-cut and needle-stitched side seams.

DIESEL❤VES LEE is the first chapter in a new initiative from Diesel: DIESEL❤VES that proposes a more purposeful approach to brand partnerships applying collective creativity to the perennial problem of overproduction.

“ It’s easier to create something new than it is to repurpose a garment, especially when customers want it to look exactly like they do online,” said Glenn Martens, creative director for Diesel and the creator of DIESEL❤VES. “ The small things you do can go far and deep. DIESEL❤VES LEE is the ideal opening act for our continuous call to action with DIESEL❤VES. Two denim giants, often selling the exact same product with different logos, dropping our weapons and teaming up to address overconsumption and make something good and beautiful.”

Created exclusively for DIESEL❤VES LEE, the limited-edition capsule will be sold in select Diesel and Lee stores globally as well as on each brand’s owned websites. Suggested retail price for the denim is 350 USD or 350 Euros, for more information visit www.lee.com/dieseloveslee

ABOUT LEE

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee’s heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women and boys. Lee’s youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

ABOUT DIESEL

Diesel is an innovative international lifestyle company, founded by Renzo Rosso in 1978. Rooted in denim mastery and evolved into being a leader in premium fashion, Diesel is now a true alternative to the established luxury market. The brand’s collections include apparel, accessories, and a wide range of lifestyle collaborations: from fragrances, watches and jewelry to interior design and real estate projects with Diesel Living.

Discovering, supporting, and fostering creativity is part of Diesel DNA and of its parenting company OTB, the international fashion and luxury group powering a variety of global iconic brands and companies. For more information please contact: press@diesel.com