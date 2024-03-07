Transcend Capital Advisors Adds Elite Amateur Blades Brown To NIL Roster

MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcend Capital Advisors has signed a multi-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with 16-year-old amateur golfer Blades Brown, currently the #5-ranked Boys Amateur (Rolex AJGA Ranking) and the 2023 Tennessee Men’s and Junior Player of the Year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Blades to Team Transcend. His exceptional talent, character, and dedication to the sport align perfectly with our values. We are proud to partner with Blades and help him continue to achieve great things on and off the golf course,” said Brian Gorczynski, Managing Partner of Transcend.

Brown, a high school sophomore at Brentwood Academy in Nashville, had an outstanding year in 2023. In August, he became the youngest co-medalist in U.S. Amateur history (at stroke play), breaking the record set in 1920 by an 18-year-old Bobby Jones. Playing in his first U.S. Amateur, his 8-under 64 in the second round was the low round of the day. Before that, Brown fired rounds of 65 and 62 to be co-medalist at his U.S. Amateur qualifying site.

In October, Brown won his third-consecutive Tennessee Division II-AA State Title. He tied the boys state tournament two-day scoring record by shooting 64-66 for a 14-under-par total, five shots ahead of his closest pursuer and leading Brentwood Academy to a 12-shot victory in the team championship.

The following month, Brown fired another final-round 64—again the day’s low score—to capture The Elite Invitational in Myrtle Beach, SC. His three-round 200 total is another new tournament scoring record. His other victories in 2023 include the AJGA Junior Invitational, the Huntsville.org Junior Invitational, the Wyndham Invitational, and the Tennessee Junior Amateur, where he broke the scoring record with a 22-under-par 194 over three rounds. In last year’s Tennessee State Open, he was low amateur, finishing fifth.

Brown’s 2024 is starting out strong. He tied for 5th at the prestigious Jones Cup Invitational, where he was the only player not currently in college among the top finishers.

“I am grateful to be a part of a team with such fantastic people and players,” said Brown. “Joining Team Transcend allows me to perform at my best and to pursue my dreams. Transcend’s empowering support and love for the game will propel me to excel in golf.”

Transcend also has NIL partnerships with 20-year-old amateur golfer Benjamin James, a sophomore at the University of Virginia who is currently ranked #5 in the Men’s World Amateur Golf rankings, and 17-year-old Yana Wilson, currently the #1-ranked junior girl in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. The firm previously had a multi-year NIL partnership with accomplished amateur Caleb Surratt who turned professional earlier this year.

About Transcend Capital Advisors

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, Transcend is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering wealth management services, public and private investments, strategic advisory services, and access to banking, lending, and family office solutions. Transcend is an employee-owned firm and manages approximately $3.0 billion of assets, serving families, business owners, executives, retirees, and entrepreneurs across the United States. Leveraging the unique network of its experienced management team, Transcend provides clients with access to investment opportunities not typically available to individual investors. Transcend was recently ranked #42 in the United States in Forbes’ second annual “America’s Top RIA Firms” list and was also recently named in the 2023 SmartAsset “100 Fastest Growing RIAs” list. For more information on Transcend, please visit transcendcapital.com.

The Forbes “America’s Top RIA Firms” list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank firms. Firms elect to participate but do not pay to be included in the ranking. To learn more about the methodology, click here.

SmartAsset compiled its ranking of U.S.-based investment advisors registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) by examining filing data and ranking firms based on one-year and three-year growth of client accounts and assets under management. No compensation was paid for inclusion in this ranking. To learn more about the methodology, click here.