Old Glory Bank and RedBalloon Build the Freedom Economy

ELMORE CITY, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Old Glory Bank announced that RedBalloon.work has been added to its growing list of trusted, pro-freedom businesses and organizations with which Old Glory Bank is working to strengthen liberty across the American landscape.

“RedBalloon is one of the founding drivers of the growing Freedom Economy, which has become a powerful force in the US marketplace,” said Old Glory Bank Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Eric Ohlhausen. “RedBalloon is America’s number-one pro-freedom talent connector and employment recruitment company, and we’re proud to recommend them to our business customers looking for new employees. And for those individuals looking for a change in their career, I invite them to create a job-seeker profile on RedBalloon.work.”

RedBalloon.work has been a leader in advocating for workplace culture free of divisive politics or DEI mandates, and their job board has over 100,000 unique visitors monthly who are looking for new careers in the Freedom Economy.

“Old Glory Bank fills a vital role in the Freedom Economy, as our small business clients tell us every day that they worry about the cancel culture that has infected big New York financial institutions,” said RedBalloon CEO Andrew Crapuchettes. “We’re excited to recommend Old Glory Bank to our customers and together help build the Freedom Economy.”

About Old Glory Bank

Old Glory Bank is an FDIC-insured chartered bank that offers the best mobile banking solutions for consumers and businesses, from sea to shining sea. Old Glory Bank is committed to serving those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of America. Old Glory Bank was co-founded by some of the leading voices supporting freedom and love of country, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; Radio and Television Host Larry Elder; country music superstar, TV host, entrepreneur, and songwriter, John Rich; and former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen. Visit www.oldglorybank.com. We Stand with You.TM No Matter Where You Stand. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

More information about Old Glory Bank is available by contacting Ms. Jules Wortman, at jwortman@wortmanworks.com or Isaac Lopez at Isaac@YosemiteStrategies.com.