Bakkt Now Available Through Unchained’s Collaborative Custody Network

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt”) (NYSE: BKKT) today announced that the company is available now as a key agent for Unchained’s enterprise collaborative custody product. This collaborative model helps bitcoin holders increase security when safeguarding their assets through the use of a vault secured by multiple institutional key agents. As a part of the network, Bakkt will serve as an institutional signatory for Unchained customers' multi-signature vaults.

“ Secure and regulated custody is at the core of our business,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “ As a part of Unchained’s network, we’re enabling a new way to access our platform. In a time of regulatory uncertainty, large institutions are seeking multiple custody options to keep their bitcoin safe. Unchained’s unique platform makes this access simple, and this strategic collaboration is an efficient way for Bakkt to continue scaling our custody business.”

“ As a regulated custodian, Bakkt is an ideal fit for our network,” said Joe Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Unchained. “ Our mission is to ensure that our clients' assets are safe, in a way that’s more secure than any other single solution. This is why we built our collaborative custody network with institutional-grade key holders like Bakkt.”

Learn more about Bakkt® Custody here. If interested in a consultation to learn more about Unchained’s enterprise and private wealth offerings, see here.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that’s built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | X (Formerly Twitter) @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/.

About Unchained

Founded in 2016, Unchained helps secure over $6 billion in bitcoin and has helped thousands of individuals and businesses truly own their wealth. Unchained's collaborative custody model allows clients to access financial services while continuing to have the benefits of self-custody, the ultimate consumer protection in these uncertain times. For more information on Unchained, please visit unchained.com.