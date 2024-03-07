Capco and Innowatts Announce Partnership to Address Challenges in Volatile Energy Markets

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, the global technology and management consultancy, and Innowatts Inc., today announced a new partnership to reduce energy clients’ exposure to market risk among other challenges. The partnership brings together Innowatts’ AI energy data analytics platform with Capco’s proven delivery and technology expertise in the retail energy and utility space.

Innowatts is a leader in AI energy data analytics serving retail energy providers, utilities and grid operators, as well as commercial, industrial, and public entities worldwide. As volatility in the energy markets continues, the Innowatts SaaS platform provides companies with the data, insights, forecasts, and solutions they need to be more predictive, proactive, and connected to their customers. This in turn helps those organizations better manage risk, improve profitability, maintain grid reliability, and anticipate sustainability trends.

Drawing on its established track record in simplifying the complexity of wholesale and retail energy delivery, Capco will offer a range of business and technology consulting services, including project management and integration solutions, for retail energy suppliers and utilities.

Jonathan Clites, Partner and Lead for the Retail & Wholesale Energy Practice at Capco, said: “While our retail and wholesale energy clients have long been focused on lowering operational costs and providing transformative products to their customers, volatile energy markets mean that reducing their exposure to market risk is now typically their top priority. Our new partnership with Innowatts allows them to do just that. Our clients can be confident that their risk and resilience needs are being addressed and can devote more time and resources focusing on driving innovation for their clients, drawing upon the enhanced insights offered by the Innowatts platform and supported by Capco’s advisory and delivery expertise.”

Dave Boundy, Chief Operating Officer at Innowatts, said: “Innowatts is delighted to partner with Capco to further empower our clients in navigating the dynamic energy market landscape. The Innowatts AI-powered energy data analytics platform, enabled by insights from tens of millions of meters worldwide, combined with Capco’s unparalleled delivery and industry expertise, offers a transformative solution. This collaboration empowers energy providers to navigate the complexities of the energy market with greater precision, enabling them to not only mitigate risk but also drive sustainable innovation. Together, we will provide companies with the tools they need to make informed decisions, enhance profitability, and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape.”

Innowatts delivers actionable business intelligence to enable their client’s net-zero, profitability, and reliability goals by extracting and delivering value from energy data. Its AI-powered platform has learned from over 53 million meters from around the world and delivers actionable and amplified business insights and knowledge. This gives Innowatts’ clients the power to make the right decisions faster, to connect with – and retain – their customers, forecast more accurately, manage risk, and improve their bottom line.

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving transformation in the energy and financial services industries. Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Innowatts

Innowatts is a dynamic and innovative leader in AI energy data analytics serving retail energy providers, utilities and grid operators, as well as commercial, industrial, and public entities worldwide. The award-winning Innowatts SaaS Platform utilizes best-in-class Artificial Intelligence to unlock grid edge opportunities, increase customer value, and accelerate the energy transition by leveraging Insights from more than 53 million meters globally. The Platform delivers real-time, customer-centric energy analytics with unprecedented accuracy. With clients and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Innowatts is a global leader, enabling energy providers to become truly customer-focused and fully leverage the power of data to transform their businesses. For more visit www.innowatts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.