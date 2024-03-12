Aspida and Flourish Announce Partnership to Distribute Aspida Annuities

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspida Life Insurance Company (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, and Flourish, a platform that provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (RIAs) improve their clients’ financial outcomes, announced their partnership to distribute the Aspida Advisory Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA). Flourish is offering this product through the Flourish Annuities platform, which provides RIAs and their clients with an innovative digital experience that features improved efficiencies and reduced complexities to access annuities.

The Aspida Advisory MYGA is a fixed-income solution that provides guaranteed growth free from market risk. It is a single premium deferred fixed multi-year guaranteed annuity, offering durations of two-, three-, five-, and seven-years that enables advisors to address the individual needs of their clients.

“We are excited to partner with Flourish and offer our annuities on their new digital platform, which expands access for RIAs,” said Chad Burns, Aspida’s Chief Distribution Officer. “Our Aspida Advisory MYGA supplies a secure, low-risk option to grow tax-deferred money for retirement and allows individuals to choose the timeline they prefer while ensuring direct access to their money when they need it.”

The partnership widens access to Aspida’s annuities in the RIA community and equips Flourish Annuities with a top annuity product to offer its clients. Both companies are focused on tech-forward, innovative solutions in an industry typically reliant on pen and paper, transforming the annuities landscape into a more efficient and user-friendly experience.

“The Flourish Annuities platform was created to alleviate the critical pain points that have prevented RIAs from including annuities in client portfolios. Flourish Annuities’ curated marketplace of fee-based annuities from carefully vetted carriers is a key part of bringing RIAs access to this growing asset class. We are pleased to offer the Aspida Advisory MYGA on our platform,” said Max Lane, CEO of Flourish.

More information about the Aspida Advisory MYGA offered through Flourish Annuities can be found here.

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively “Aspida”), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S., Bermuda, and Cayman Islands with total assets of $13.7 billion as of December 31, 2023. Aspida, through its U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is focused on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions to global clients. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients’ financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is backed by Ares Management Corporation, which, through the Ares Insurance Solutions team, provides dedicated investment management, capital solutions and corporate development support. For more information, please visit aspida.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Flourish

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $4.5 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 750 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is a wholly-owned, independently operating subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.

