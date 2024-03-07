Orion and CAIS Join Forces to Expand Alts Access for Advisors

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, today announced it has selected CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, to provide Orion’s Wealth Advisory and OCIO clients access to alternative investment funds and products, diversify client portfolios and deepen client relationships.

“We’re excited to integrate with CAIS to provide access to alternative investment strategies from leading asset managers,” said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of Orion. “CAIS is aligned with Orion’s commitment to supporting the independent advisor community, given their industry-leading technology, broad selection of funds, robust online educational platform, deep technology integrations and independent due diligence relationship with Mercer.”

The collaboration between CAIS and Orion will provide access to private equity, private debt, private real estate and hedge funds to Orion’s Wealth Advisory and OCIO clients. Orion plans to expand access to Orion Portfolio Solutions and Orion Advisor Technology clients soon. This comes at a time when advisor demand for alternatives is reaching record levels – a recent CAIS-Mercer survey of more than 250 independent financial advisors found that 85% of respondents are expecting to increase allocations to alternatives by 2025, with 78% saying it helps clients meet goals and objectives.

“As advisor demand for alternatives continues to grow, we remain laser-focused on providing best-in-class technology solutions that enable a seamless alternative investing experience for the independent wealth ecosystem,” said Brendan Cuddihy, Chief Operating Officer of CAIS. “This collaboration with Orion ensures that the advisors using their platform have access to the necessary tools needed to reap the potential benefits of alts and meet client demand.”

In addition to access to alternative funds and products, Orion’s advisors will benefit from streamlined workflows across the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade experience, including end-to-end digitized transaction processing and integrations with leading US custodians. The strategic integration will also play a critical role in expanding advisor education around alternatives – Orion Advisor Academy will prominently feature “Fundamentals of Alternatives” from CAIS IQ, CAIS’ proprietary education platform offered to financial advisors at no cost.

“This collaboration is underscored by our unwavering commitment to the independent advisor, and we are pleased to be providing our best-in-class alts technology infrastructure to help Orion’s vast advisor network better serve their clients,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS.

Orion’s advisors will also have access to CAIS Solutions, CAIS’ new SaaS platform which centralizes all alternative investments funds no matter where they are sourced, to automate reporting and centralize their documents, creating a more efficient alternative investment experience.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $4.1 trillion in assets under administration and $65.9 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of December 31, 2023) and supports over six million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 12 out of the Top 15 Barron’s RIA firms1 rely on Orion’s technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion.com.

About CAIS

CAIS is the pioneer in democratizing access to and education about alternative investments for independent financial advisors, empowering them to engage and transact with leading asset managers on a massive scale. CAIS delivers industry-leading technology, operational efficiency, and world-class client service throughout the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade experience.

CAIS provides advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private debt, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also helps advisors create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

As an extension of the platform, CAIS delivers an on-demand, online learning experience, CAIS IQ, which is designed exclusively to help advisors deepen their knowledge and increase their confidence in alternative investment strategies.

Most funds listed on the CAIS Marketplace undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with the leading US custodians and reporting providers, which makes investing in alternatives simpler.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, supports over 32,000 advisors who oversee more than $4 trillion in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $30 billion in transaction volume. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and London. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

1Source: 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's, 2023.

OCIO services offered through TownSquare Capital, LLC, an Orion Company, a Registered Investment Advisor. TownSquare Capital, LLC, is an affiliated company of Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC

0546-TSC-3/5/2024