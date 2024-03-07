Intention.ly Announced as an Official Marketing Partner to Nitrogen

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intention.ly, the growth engine design consultancy firm transforming the way finserv and fintech companies approach sales and marketing, today announced that it has teamed up with Nitrogen, the industry’s leading provider of integrated risk tolerance, proposal generation and portfolio analytics software for wealth management firms. This marks Nitrogen’s selection of Intention.ly as an official marketing partner, affording joint customers exclusive pricing on Intention.ly’s marketing services and empowering Nitrogen’s financial professionals to reach a broader audience.

Nitrogen’s customers will also have the ability to utilize Intention.ly’s Advisor Brand Builder, offering high-impact options for both visual and written elements of a firm's brand. The cutting-edge technology serves breakaway advisors, established advisory firms and enterprise firms recruiting advisors to create a comprehensive brand from inception to applied brand assets in under 48 hours.

“Firms using the Nitrogen platform are twice as likely to achieve organic growth exceeding 21% annually than firms that are not using the software to standardize their client engagement processes,” said Craig Clark, chief marketing officer at Nitrogen. “Our own customer research also tells us that there is a direct, causal link between firms that invest in marketing their business and organic growth. However, many firms don’t invest in marketing because they lack the time or expertise to do so. Joining forces with Intention.ly demonstrates our commitment to helping wealth management firms strategically build their business, putting a foundation in place for organic growth, scale and a differentiating client experience.”

“This collaboration with Nitrogen epitomizes a shared dedication to propelling growth in the wealth management industry. Recognizing the relationship between a strong brand and increased revenue, we’re thrilled to apply our expertise to support more advisors in achieving their goals,” added Tina Powell, partner and chief of community at Intention.ly. “By reinforcing both of our offerings with combined strengths, our respective clients will gain access to enhanced tools and methodologies proven to drive growth.”

Intention.ly wealth management clients will also receive exclusive pricing on purchases of Nitrogen's client engagement platform as a vetted partner to the firm. The Nitrogen Platform includes client-facing risk alignment, portfolio comparison, proposal generation and portfolio analytics capabilities in addition to the high-conversion Lead Generation Questionnaire.

Intention.ly and Nitrogen invite interested parties to register for an accompanying webinar titled: From Leads to Lifelong Clients: Unveiling the 2024 Advisor Growth Survey Results, at 2:00 pm ET on March 14. Intention.ly will also produce and lead a session during Nitrogen’s Fearless Investing Conference, scheduled for October 23-25, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. More details to follow.

For more information on solutions offered by Intention.ly, including the Advisor Brand Builder, visit intention.ly.

About Intention.ly

Intention.ly works with a wide range of fintech and finserv companies – including start-ups looking to outsource their go-to-market planning, growth stage firms that want to turbocharge their sales marketing efforts, and established firms looking to modernize their outdated ways. Intention.ly clients are excited to change, evolve, and push boundaries and they want a partner to challenge and advise them as they pursue their growth goals.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the leading client engagement platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.