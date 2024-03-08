Braskem Donates to the Mary M. Campbell Marcus Hook Public Library

MARCUS HOOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braskem (BM&FBOVESPA: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), a company committed to human rights and equity in our supply chain and the local development of surrounding communities, has donated $10,000 to the Mary M. Campbell Marcus Hook Public Library, and a check was presented during a ceremony on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Braskem’s donation supports the branch’s efforts to upgrade the library, beginning with the purchase of a new main reception desk and counter area for the library’s staff to service visitors and a new flat screen monitor, multiple computers, and a computer desk that will support STEM education for children.

“As a long-standing community partner of Marcus Hook, we are honored to be a resource to the Mary M. Campbell Marcus Hook Public Library,” said Daryl Leggett, Marcus Hook Plant Manager. “Our mission is to collaborate with local communities for a better and increasingly inclusive and welcoming society, ensuring equitable opportunities for all.”

Since 2010, Braskem has operated a polypropylene manufacturing facility in Marcus Hook that employs more than 100 team members. The local Braskem team has a strong presence in Marcus Hook and the greater Philadelphia communities through its engagement with local youth offerings in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education opportunities and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This includes the facilitation of several local Marcus Hook projects that closely align with the company’s sustainability goals, including properly disposing of waste and the circular use of plastics. Last year, the company funded a community drop-off recycling center, an initiative that granted the borough’s ~2,400 residents with direct access to recycling to help eliminate waste that would otherwise be routed to landfills and other traditional waste processing streams. In 2021, Braskem donated durable benches and tables made from 100% recycled plastic to local non-profits and other organizations and has organized a variety of cleanup efforts.

"Generosity is the key that opens the doors of knowledge. With heartfelt thanks for Braskem’s generous donation, you've helped us continue our mission to provide equal opportunities for all,” said Tianjia Wang, Director of Mary M. Campbell Marcus Hook Library. “Together, we empower minds, inspire creativity, and build a community bound by the love of learning, ensuring that every individual has an equal chance to explore the pages of our library's story."

With a strategy centered on people and sustainability, Braskem is engaged in contributing to the value chain to strengthen the Circular Economy. Braskem’s 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemicals and plastics. With its corporate DNA rooted in innovation, Braskem offers a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse industries, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, health and hygiene, and more. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in over 70 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with five production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a new Renewable Innovation Center in Lexington, Ma. focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

