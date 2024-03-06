Airbase Partners with Sardine to Combat Payment and Vendor Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbase, the leading procure, pay, close software to stop uncontrolled spend, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sardine, the leader in behavior-based fraud management. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing customer financial security against a backdrop of soaring vendor and payment fraud.

“Airbase has been an amazing partner to us. Together, we’ve created the safest way for companies to procure, pay, and close their books,” said Soups Ranjan, CEO of Sardine. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Airbase and help them onboard and serve more legitimate customers in a frictionless way.”

“We are constantly at the forefront, fighting against fraudulent attacks on our customers. Our partnership with Sardine, marked by a deep and seamless integration, significantly bolsters our risk management capabilities,” says Nayeem Mano, VP of Risk Management at Airbase. “This collaboration isn’t just about combining efforts; it’s about leveraging Sardine’s powerful software to enhance the vigilance and effectiveness of our risk team.”

Under the stewardship of CEO and Founder Thejo Kote and CFO Aneal Vallurupalli, Airbase maintains a steady commitment to trust and safety. The company prioritizes long-term strategies over short-term gains, investing in personnel and technology to ensure a resilient operational foundation.

“In a rapidly transforming market, our focus on fraud prevention and our commitment to protecting our customers’ funds will remain steadfast,” asserts Vallurupalli.

Sardine’s unique approach to fraud prevention resonates with Airbase. “Collaborating with Sardine feels like expanding our internal team,” explains Airbase’s Manager of Fraud and Chargeback, Preston Miller. “Their deep understanding of fraud, combined with their flexible product, enhances our ability to offer superior fraud prevention to our customers.”

This strategic collaboration with Sardine underscores Airbase’s commitment to safeguarding customer finances and reinforces its standing as a trusted spend management platform.

About Airbase

Airbase is the only procure-to-pay solution to combine enterprise-grade power with a delightful user experience. It radically simplifies purchasing. Tackle complex workflows and enjoy effortless company-wide adoption with easy-to-use and flexible intake, AP automation, expenses, and corporate cards. Stop uncontrolled spend, save time and money, and get a faster close.

About Sardine

Sardine is the leader in fraud and compliance, offering a comprehensive platform that protects every stage of the customer lifecycle. The platform captures the most advanced device and behavior signals, integrates over 35 leading data providers, and uses custom machine-learning models to detect early signs of scams, payment fraud, and money laundering. Over 300 companies rely on Sardine for their entire fraud and compliance stack, from onboarding to real-time transaction monitoring, and case management. For more information, visit www.sardine.ai.