Luxembourg and Pony.ai Sign MoU to Advance Autonomous Mobility in the Country

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pony.ai, a leading global autonomous mobility company, held a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony today with the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (“The Government”) to advance the development of autonomous mobility in Luxembourg. The MoU was signed by Pony.ai Co-Founder and CEO Dr. James Peng and Luxembourg’s Minister of the Economy Lex Delles. This MoU represents a collaborative partnership between Luxembourg and Pony.ai, with the objective of fostering the research, development, and deployment of autonomous vehicles in Luxembourg.

As a global leader in innovation and technology, Luxembourg presents an excellent opportunity for Pony.ai to further develop its leading autonomous mobility technology in Europe. Pony.ai, with the support of Luxinnovation and local stakeholders, intends to set up a regional hub in Luxembourg, which will serve as a center for Pony.ai’s cutting-edge research and development of autonomous vehicle technology. Pony.ai’s Luxembourg-based hub will be pivotal in driving technological advancements and tailoring solutions for the European market. In addition, the Government and Pony.ai aim to develop a robust local network to support operational capabilities in Luxembourg. Pony.ai looks forward to building strong local partnerships to support this effort.

Pony.ai co-founder and CEO Dr. James Peng said: “ As a leading global autonomous vehicle company, Pony.ai is delighted to partner with Luxembourg as we continue our global expansion. We aim to bring to this partnership our cutting-edge AV technology, comprehensive training programs, and a commitment to establish a regional hub in Luxembourg as we continue our global expansion.”

Luxembourg Minister of the Economy Lex Delles said: “ The intelligent mobility sector is one of our priorities with regard to the diversification of Luxembourg’s economy. Our aim is to make the Grand Duchy a pioneer in the field of autonomous driving on a European scale. As such, I am very pleased with the signature of an MoU with Pony.ai, a leader in autonomous mobility technologies and services. The signature today formalizes our collaboration and is an important step towards creating a synergy between the technical expertise of Pony.ai and the Luxembourg government's political strategy. The latter aims to promote research and technological development, job creation and sustainable economic growth.”

Pony.ai is a leader in autonomous mobility and in the commercialization of autonomous driving, operating Robotaxi, Robotruck and Personally Owned Vehicle (POV) business units, developing the safest autonomous driving capabilities on a global scale. Pony.ai is excited to continue its expansion into Luxembourg and the European market. For the past year, Pony.ai has engaged in detailed conversations surrounding robotaxi deployment use cases and opportunities with local stakeholders in Luxembourg and believes the country is an exciting and innovative region to introduce Pony.ai’s leading autonomous vehicles.

About Pony.ai

Leading global autonomous driving company Pony.ai, Inc. (“Pony.ai”) is pursuing an ambitious vision for autonomous mobility. We aim to bring safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility to the entire world. We believe that autonomous technology can make our roads exponentially safer for travelers. Founded in late 2016, Pony.ai has been a pioneer in extending autonomous mobility technologies and services at a rapidly expanding footprint of sites around the world. Pony.ai has formed partnerships with leading OEMs, including Toyota, SAIC, SANY, FAW Group, GAC Group, etc. To date, Pony.ai has driven over 30 million autonomous testing and operation kilometers (over 18.6 million miles) on open roads worldwide.