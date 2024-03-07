Soloviev Group Signs Tikehau Capital to Long Term Lease at 9 West 57th Street

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuing on its recent leasing success, Soloviev Group, a pioneer and leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable development, announces the signing of a 23,033 rentable square foot lease on the 45th floor by Tikehau Capital in 9 West 57th Street, the iconic 50-story structure designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). This long-term lease marks a major milestone for Stefan Soloviev, chairman of the Soloviev Group, who predicted the building would reach full occupancy during a live interview less than a year ago.

"Reaching this level of occupancy in less than one year has been especially noteworthy given the historically challenging leasing environment for commercial real estate,” said Soloviev. “It just goes to show you that we have something special going on at 9 West 57th Street. I truly believe that 9 West 57th Street is the best commercial building in the world. Listening to our tenant’s needs, and then creating and perfecting our second-to-none amenity space coupled with our spike in occupancy, just further proves my point. Personally, it was a pleasure to work with Roshan Shah on this transaction. I’m also very excited to welcome Tikehau Capital to the building’s elite tenant roster.”

“9 West 57th Street has commanded attention in the marketplace by attracting companies from a variety of industries including financial services and luxury retail,” said Howard Fiddle, Vice Chairman, CBRE. “Discerning tenants are demanding the best-of-the-best office space with world class amenities which enables 9 West 57th Street to stand out in a competitive New York City commercial real estate environment.”

The soaring skyscraper recently completed several capital improvements including SOM designed upgrades to the lobby, elevator modernization and building system technology. Additionally, as part of its renewed commitment to bolstering the tenant experience, 9 West 57th Street introduced new amenities including a 20,000 square foot luxurious amenity floor, offering unparalleled Central Park views, modern conferencing, multi-functional meeting space, grab & go coffee bar, executive dining and a hospitality area. Tenants will also have exclusive access to an 11,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a cold plunge spa-pool, golf simulator, spa quality locker & shower rooms and bike storage. In addition, the Soloviev Foundation gallery on the tower’s ground floor, featuring masterworks by Giacometti and Matisse, has recently opened to the public.

The modernization of 9 West 57th Street has attracted several global companies as new tenants including recently announced leases with Davidson Kempner, Pointstate Capital, Panco Management and Loews Corp. as well as recent long-term commitments from existing tenants Apollo and Mousse Partners. 9 West 57th Street, located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, features unparalleled Central Park views, as well as panoramic vistas of the New York City skyline, the Hudson River and the Long Island Sound, as well as proximity to the finest culture, dining, shopping, hotels and living in Manhattan.

9 West 57th Street, which is owned and managed by the Soloviev Group, also serves as its corporate headquarters.

The team of Howard Fiddle, Gregg Rothkin, John P. Maher, Alex Leopold and Tara Rhodes from CBRE arranged the long-term lease transaction for Ownership.

Tikehau Capital was represented by Roshan Shah of Avison Young.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, commercial and residential development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. For more information, visit solovievgroup.com.