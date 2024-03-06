Checkmarx and Security Compass Announce Partnership to Integrate Checkmarx One with SD Elements

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Checkmarx, the leader in cloud-native application security, has announced an integration partnership with SD Elements from Security Compass, a leader in Security by Design. The integration enhances Checkmarx One, the industry-leading enterprise application security platform, and Checkmarx SAST by incorporating SD Elements to streamline and expand threat modeling capabilities across the software development life cycle (SDLC).

Threat modeling is essential in identifying and mitigating potential security threats early in the development process. By integrating SD Elements, Checkmarx One empowers developers and security teams to secure applications from code to cloud, significantly reducing application security risks while maintaining efficient developer workflows.

The integration with SD Elements facilitates a "Security by Design" methodology, enabling continuous threat modeling to scrutinize every code change and new feature addition. This ensures a dynamic and comprehensive assessment of the threat model throughout its lifecycle, from initial release to subsequent updates.

“Proaction and prevention are keys to secure applications today, which makes threat modeling a critical element,” said Ori Bendet, VP of Product Management at Checkmarx. “In order to ensure success of threat modeling and application security, it’s essential that it be part of a seamless process. Because teams need the delivery of precise results to be fast and available in context, these integrations with Security Compass will enable today’s code-to-cloud development to be done in a more secure and highly efficient manner.”

Trevor Young, Chief Product Officer at Security Compass, adds, "Integrating SD Elements with Checkmarx' robust application security solutions marks a significant milestone in our mission to embed security seamlessly into the development process. This partnership underscores our shared vision of making security an integral, uncompromising part of application development, ensuring that every software release is secure by design."

The integrations between Checkmarx and Security Compass’ SD Elements offers customers:

Tailored threat modeling that aligns with specific applications, technologies, compliance mandates, and business contexts

Streamlined code scanning to ensure the effective implementation of threat countermeasures and compliance adherence

Enhanced threat-model coverage across software portfolios through the integration of Checkmarx’ scanning results within popular integrated development environments (IDEs) and development workflows

To learn more and see a demo about how Checkmarx integrates with SD Elements, please visit this page.

About Security Compass

Security Compass, the Security by Design Company, is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, enabling organizations to shift left and build secure applications by design. Integrated directly with existing DevSecOps tools and workflows, SD Elements, a threat modeling, compliance, and automated security requirements solution, and Application Security Training help organizations release secure and compliant software to market quickly at enterprise scale. Security Compass is a pioneer in the application security market and the trusted solution provider to leading financial and technology organizations, renowned global brands across multiple industries, the U.S. Department of Defense, and multiple government agencies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in the U.S. and UK. For more information, please visit www.securitycompass.com.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in application security and ensures that enterprises worldwide can secure their application development from code to cloud. The company’s consolidated Checkmarx One platform and services address the needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers, and CISOs. Checkmarx believes it’s not just about finding risk but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. The company is honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.