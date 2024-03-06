L C Industries and Cyemptive Technologies Announce Partnership to Expand Cybersecurity Operations in North America While Also Expanding Technology Employment Opportunities for the Blind and Visually Impaired

DURHAM, N.C. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L C Industries (LCI) and cybersecurity company Cyemptive Technologies today announced a groundbreaking partnership to expand Cyemptive’s security operations in North America and provide employment opportunities in IT services and security operations for the blind and visually impaired.

Under the partnership, LCI will provide Level 1 and Level 2 security operations services for Cyemptive in a newly formed Cyemptive Security Operations Center (SOC). The SOC will be housed within LCI facilities in Durham, NC and staffed by blind and visually impaired professionals.

“The blind and visually impaired are often underutilized resources in the technology workforce,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive. “By offering highly skilled employment in roles traditionally thought to be inaccessible, this collaboration aims to challenge stereotypes and foster an environment of diversity and equal opportunity.”

To support the program, Cyemptive is enhancing its dashboards and user interfaces specifically to enable blind and visually impaired individuals to thrive in the delivery of SOC services. Cyemptive is also working with LCI to leverage the latest and most advanced tools and technologies to further enable the delivery of SOC services by blind and visually impaired colleagues.

“This partnership with Cyemptive marks a significant milestone for LCI in our commitment to innovation, diversity, and social responsibility. We are thrilled to be part of a venture that not only enhances our service capabilities but also creates a pathway for individuals who are blind to excel in the technology sector," said Patrick Lindsey, President and CEO of LCI.

This initiative not only aligns with LCI and Cyemptive's shared commitment to excellence but also represents a significant stride toward expanding opportunities for people who are blind, the companies said in a joint statement. “The inclusion of people who are blind in these types of roles is a testament to the capabilities and untapped potential within this community. LCI and Cyemptive believe that diversity fosters creativity, innovation and resilience, which are essential elements for success in today's dynamic cybersecurity landscape,” they said.

Services provided by LCI staff will include cybersecurity solution monitoring, operations and reporting; attack isolation and remediation, attack profiling and analysis. Cyemptive staff will continue to provide Level 3 and Level 4 SOC services, design and deploy all customer security solutions and provide all training for SOC colleagues.

About LCI

LC Industries, Inc. (LCI) is a 501(c)(3) not for profit in the business of creating meaningful employment for people who are blind. Founded in Durham, NC, in 1936 as a manufacturer, their mission has propelled them to evolve and expand into third party logistics services, retail operations and accessibility consulting. Today, they are one of the largest employers of Americans who are blind or visually impaired. LCI operates seven manufacturing facilities, three distribution centers, 59 retail locations, e-commerce web properties and holds large government distribution contracts. While LCI is an incredibly diverse organization, the common thread throughout all business units is their dedication to creating meaningful employment for the blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit www.lcindustries.com or www.buylci.com.

About Cyemptive

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive’s award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 11 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today in 2023 and received 10 awards in 2022 - more than any other company. The company’s leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.