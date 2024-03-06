Army Selects Palantir to Deliver TITAN Next Generation Deep-Sensing Capability in Prototype Maturation Phase

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that the Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) has awarded Palantir USG, Inc. — a wholly-owned subsidiary of Palantir Technologies Inc. — a prime agreement for the development and delivery of the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) ground station system, the Army’s next-generation deep-sensing capability enabled by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). The agreement, valued at $178.4 million, covers the development of 10 TITAN prototypes, including five Advanced and five Basic variants, as well as the integration of new critical technologies and the transition to fielding.

TITAN is a ground station that has access to Space, High Altitude, Aerial, and Terrestrial sensors to provide actionable targeting information for enhanced mission command and long range precision fires. Palantir’s TITAN solution is designed to maximize usability for Soldiers, incorporating tangible feedback and insights from Soldier touch points at every step of the development and configuration process. Building off Palantir’s prior work delivering AI capabilities for the warfighter, Palantir is deploying the Army’s first AI-defined vehicle.

TITAN seeks to enhance the automation of target recognition and geolocation from multiple sensors to reduce the sensor-to-shooter (S2S) timelines through target nominations and fuse the common intelligence picture. TITAN integrates systems, technologies, and software from an industry-defining team of traditional and non-traditional partners — including, Northrop Grumman, Anduril Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Pacific Defense, SNC, Strategic Technology Consulting, and World Wide Technology. These companies all share the Army’s imperative to build continuously evolving and innovative systems. Their mutual focus on openness, interoperability, and modularity enables the team to deliver modern capabilities to the warfighter at rapid speeds. This best-in-class offering is scalable, adaptable, and designed for the needs of a rapidly evolving threat environment.

“This award demonstrates the Army’s leadership in acquiring and fielding the emerging technologies needed to bolster U.S. defense in this era of software-defined warfare. Building on Palantir’s years of experience bringing AI-enabled capabilities to warfighters, Palantir is now proud to deliver the Army’s first AI-defined vehicle,” said Akash Jain, President, Palantir USG. “Soldiers deserve best-in-class technology that gives them the tactical advantage on the battlefield, allowing for real-time decisions at critical speeds. Palantir is honored to support this program, to continue its partnership with the Army, and to lead a team of innovative partners to build the next generation of capabilities.”

Palantir and its partners bring the experience and agility necessary to deliver a key Army modernization priority that is dependent on software-defined capabilities. As the prime, delivering both software and hardware, Palantir will provide the critical foundation to correlate, fuse, and integrate sensor data. The TITAN system will provide real-time actionable intelligence using AI/ML modeling to process increasing volume, velocity and variety of data that will be implemented at the tactical edge. TITAN will enable the Army to fuse, correlate, and integrate their intelligence data from a rapidly expanding series of sensors, enabling operational forces to obtain a full picture of their surroundings and make real-time decisions that will substantially increase the accuracy, precision, and effects of long-range precision fires.

This was awarded through an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement, which allows the Army to leverage innovative solutions from non-traditional defense contractors. This award is a successful progression of the Army’s competitive, software-centric approach to the June 2022 competitive prototyping phase of the TITAN Program.

Disclosure Note: The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Forward-Looking Statements

