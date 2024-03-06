BitOoda and Newmark Enter into Partnership in Data Center and Digital Infrastructure

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitOoda, a pioneering digital investment bank, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Newmark, a leading commercial real estate adviser, that will allow the firms to combine their expertise and relationships across the AI, data center, and bitcoin mining industries. The partnership will enable BitOoda and Newmark to further serve clients expanding into the AI and Accelerated Compute markets, ranging from startups to data center operators/occupiers to established players in the digital asset space.

BitOoda CEO Tim Kelly stated, “This partnership represents a valuable strategic alliance that will allow us to drive innovation at the intersection of mission critical real estate, AI, and emerging frontier technologies such as Zero Knowledge Proofs – delivering exceptional value to our clients alongside the expert team at Newmark.”

JR McDonald, Newmark Vice Chairman, said, “Newmark looks forward to working with the BitOoda team to develop a comprehensive platform for our clients by combining our decades of experience procuring data centers, powered land, and colocation facilities with BitOoda’s deep expertise in the AI and data center spaces.” According to fellow Vice Chairman, Michael Morris, “Our clients can expect enhanced services with access to a broader range of mission critical solutions, creating unparalleled value and opportunities.”

Newmark’s Data Center Capital Consulting group was formed in 2023 to offer a fully integrated, end-to-end service model that is unrivaled in the industry and has already established a dominant $2B+ pipeline. The group is anchored by senior investment, financing, leasing and data center experts with an unmatched track record of providing custom-tailored solutions for owners, operators and occupiers of mission-critical facilities across the globe. In-house research, marketing and financial analysis capabilities further differentiate its comprehensive menu of client services.

Contact tkelly@bitooda.io, michael.morris@nmrk.com or sumner.putnam@nmrk.com for more information on this partnership or to discuss the products and services offered on these platforms.

About BitOoda: BitOoda Holdings Inc. is a U.S. based digital investment bank and financial services firm focused on emergence of the digital economy. BitOoda is regulated by the SEC, the CFTC, and the NY DFS: its subsidiaries include BitOoda Digital LLC, which holds a NY DFS Virtual Currency License; BitOoda Technologies LLC, an SEC/FINRA-registered Broker-Dealer specifically authorized to transact in Digital Securities; and Ooda Commodities LLC, a CFTC/NFA-registered Introducing Broker. For more information, please visit www.bitooda.io or email info@bitooda.io.

About Newmark: Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries (“Newmark”), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark’s comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform’s global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. Newmark’s company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.